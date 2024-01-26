One young woman shared a heartwarming story about how she got into nursing in a heartwarming TikTok video

The youngest made a video giving thanks to a person who played a crucial role in her securing a job

Many people were touched by the video, and online users commented raving about the woman's kindness

A woman who became a nurse made a video looking back at how far she had come. The young lady made a video all about how she managed to get a job.

A TikTok video shows a woman thanking a lady who helped her get a good job. Image: @lifeofanursesa / TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video of the woman reflecting and showing gratitude received over 16 000 likes. There were hundreds of comments from people who were happy for the nurse.

Nurse shares life experience in TikTok video

A woman on TikTok @lifeofanursesa who works as a nurse posted a video detailing how she got her. In a video, she thinks of a woman who gave her father R200 so that he could get petrol and drive her to interviews.

See the photo post by clicking the link.

Mzansi touched by woman's nurse story

Many people commented on the video, showing their stories about strangers who helped them. Netizens wrote sweet messages dedicated to nurses and health workers.

thabang_lion commented:

"You are paying it forward by looking after us."

陈小姐 wrote:

"To the man and woman that held my sons hand and kept him safe after I blacked out (accident) till my fam cameTYSM."

Khensi wa Papa added:

"Few people who remember who helped them."

Mzwa Ndlovu wished:

"How I wish we could be this helpful to one another, imagine what a nation we will be."

Refilwe Waga Dikotla said:

"To the Dr that gave me a warm hug during preparations of my daughters funeral.... That hug meant so much to me. Thank you."

ramokone55 was grateful to her mom

"To the teacher in primary school who made sure I had food during break. I love you mommy."

Refiloe Fifi Mawasha also thanked a nurse:

"To the nurse who went with me to another hospital when my 31 weeks premature baby was being transferred, changd bedding sheets for me an opened a file."

Nurse celebrates jb

In a related story, a woman celebrates her career. The nurse's story inspired many people

Lady celebrates becoming nurse after unemployment

Briefly News previously reported that the stress and struggle of unemployment is real; sadly, many Mzansi youth can relate.

That is why one young South African woman, Thando Hadebe (@u_thandohadebe), was over the moon when she finally secured a job as a nurse after three months of unemployment.

The nurse posted a video on TikTok of herself dressed in her work uniform as she shares a glimpse of her activities at work.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News