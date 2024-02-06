Two women who asked for a lift found themselves in a funny situation after being asked to change gears

In the TikTok video, the pair is sitting in the front with the driver, one girl had her legs to the passenger and driver's side, leaving the gear between her legs

The online community reacted with laughter to the video, with some applauding the guy for avoiding making the women uncomfortable

After getting a lift, a woman and her friend had to change gears for the driver. Images: @busisiwe_mbongo/ TikTok, @Abdulvahap Demir/ Pexels

Source: UGC

A woman and his friend got asked for a lift, and they got it under one condition, that they would change gears for the driver.

@busisiwe_mbongo posted a video on TikTok, showing the two girls sitting in the front with the driver. The other girl had her legs outspread. One leg was on the passenger's side and the other on the driver's side, leaving the gear between her legs. During the ride, the lady changed gears as the driver continued driving.

The video comes when most people are learning to drive, bagging their licenses, and many prefer automatic cars over manual ones. Automatic cars are said to be more relaxed than manual.

Girls get a lift and are asked to change gear

Watch the TikTok adorably funny clip below:

TikTokkers found the driver's actions respectful

The video got over 27k likes, with many online users impressed by the girl's gear-changing game, to which she revealed that she also can drive, that's why it was not difficult for her to do so.

@LORRAINE MASEKO joked:

"Kahle kahle udriver nguwe la" ( In fact you are the one driving)

@oros_ndl1 stanned the girl's gear skills:

"The fact that uyakwazi kulishitsha i gear" (The fact that you can change gears)

@Masemola K‍❤️ said:

"Give that man his flowers he deserves them "

@jenbiyela1 admired the driver's actions:

"He’s low-key being a gentleman."

@Siihle Zwane applauded the guy:

"He didn’t want to make you feel uncomfortable He’s a good man Savannah "

@xoxo,N felt envious:

"That looks fun "

@Mxo_Nika laughed:

"I’m on the floor."

Little brother teaches sister to drive

Source: Briefly News