A young woman made a video about having friends who are also married and based in Pretoria. One video shows the married lady who found a group of friends.

A TikTok video shows a woman in Pretoria going to a young makoti meet-up. Image: @.lulutho

Source: TikTok

The video of the married ladies received thousands of. There were many comments from people who loved seeing the blossoming friendships.

Pretoria club for young wives goes TikTok viral

A married lady @.lulutho shows people that she joined a makoti club. The social group is dedicated to young women who are married. Watch a video of them getting together below:

SA envious of makoti social club

Many people thought the makotis would make great friends. Netizens were fascinated by the wives who were having a good time.

Read the comments below:

Akhona Ngcobo said:

"Wish I could find a young makoti club in Cape Town."

zizikazielihle58 commented:

"My social anxiety is keeping from doing fun thing‍s".

lindiwesibozi_ wrote:

"Any groups for people around Midrand/centurion? I would love this."

Dineo Ayamaah asked:

"I’m a makoti but my partner hasn’t bought the cows yet. Can I come?"

Amanda Sixaba wanted to a club:

"Fourways Makotis please stand up!"

Zinhle Thembelitsha added:

"Ladies who fall under East Rand, can we have one?"

Pertunia1502 joked:

"Ke tshaba peer pressure nna.(Iam scared of peer pressure)"

Dr AweLani remarked:

"I love this, I miss this, used to be in one until smaller groups started and our beautiful sisterhood was dissolved."

Source: Briefly News