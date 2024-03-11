A video of a little girl sitting on Cyril Ramaphosa's lap has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage shows the unbothered child sitting on Ramaphosa during an ANC public engagement meeting

The video garnered many views and funny comments from netizens who were amused by the rare sight

A video of a child sitting on Cyril Ramaphosa's lap has gone viral on TikTok. Image: @athigeleba

A TikTok video of a little girl chilling on President Cyril Ramaphosa's lap has captured the intrigue and amusement of many netizens.

Little girl sits on Cyril Ramaphosa's lap

The footage shared by @athigeleba shows the child sitting on the President's lap, looking unbothered - almost bored- as Ramaphosa sits in on an ANC public engagement meeting where a woman was addressing social issues concerning her community.

The woman can be heard speaking about the troubles she and community members have had regarding illegal electricity connections as Ramaphosa listens to her and the child on his lap sits quietly.

Mzansi amused by girl chilling with Ramaphosa

Many netizens were entertained by the child's calm nature and how she sat on the national President with her arm on his belly as if he were her uncle.

Others joked about how uninterested Ramaphosa looked during the meeting.

user7778724443577 commented:

"Waze waboreka umtwana emathangeni ka president ."

Portia replied:

"Waze wafa ubuthongo uCupcake."

Phumzile Mamba replied:

"Man looks like he’s wondering ukuthi ungenaphi yena lapho ."

Nosipho Tilili Zondo responded:

"Uyozelaa mos lomuntu."

Vulindlela Makhoba commented:

"Ingane ithelela umongameli ngobuthongo njengoba izamula."

user3896339949053 responded:

"The Government uthwele kanzima kuningi ."

Mpumi Lelo the great wrote:

"Noma anga gona engane andizi."

Schoolgirl meets president Cyril Ramaphosa

In another story, Briefly News reported that today's youth are different. Seeing a young girl meet President Cyril Ramaphosa and address him by his first name gave elders chest pains.

Back in the day, it was a given that you'd address anyone older than you by either their surname or aunt or uncle… definitely not by their first name straight up.

TikTok user @palesadubee ran into the President on the road and had to snap a clip.

Sharing it on social media the young girl showed everyone that uncle Cyril said her name and that she is apparently on a first-name basis with the man himself.

