A young man stunned people on social media with his height in a now-viral TikTok video.

A South African man sparked modelling suggestions on TikTok after sharing a video of himself on social media. Image:@ofentse.dior

Young man goes viral on TikTok

The footage shared by @ofentse.dior on the video platform has generated over 209K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within a few hours of its publication on TikTok. In the clip, the young man can seen walking in the aisle in his home. The gentleman also showed off a few dance moves, which attracted many online users; however, his height stole the attention of many, and they urged him to place himself in a modelling agency.

One person in the comments said:

"Do some modelling or something use your height to your advantage mntase."

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the man's clip

The young man's video entertained social media users as they rushed to his comments section, advising him to join a modelling agency while others simply gushed over the man.

Queen Loxy said:

"Vogue model."

Just a Being added:

"You should be somewhere on a plane going to fashion shows."

User commented:

"Hayi wena, where are you from? You need to model ASAP!!!"

Iloveblueberries36 wrote:

"Your future is bright. You’re so unique, so please join modelling agencies."

To which he responded by saying:

"Ok, I will."

Keketsokate gushed over the man:

"You're giving Paris fashion show model."

