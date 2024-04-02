A woman shared a video on TikTok showing how her man proposed to her at a Cape Town restaurant

In the clip, she is seen receiving a treat from a waitress with the words "Will You Marry Me" written on the plate

The woman barely flinched upon accepting the plate, leaving many netizens confused by her reaction

A woman's disinterested reaction to her man popping the big question, sparked many views online. Image: @ziecore8

A Mzansi woman's proposal video gained mixed reviews from TikTok users.

Woman's base pops the big question

A video shared by @ziecore8 shows a woman seated at a Cape Town restaurant as a waitress brings her a special dessert with the words "Will You Marry Me" written on the plate.

The woman, however, appeared disinterested in the gesture as she continued to scroll on her phone, barely acknowledging what was happening or even paying attention to her partner before he decided to start feeding her the dessert where the engagement ring was hidden.

The crowd began cheering as the woman tried to politely spit the ring out her mouth and give it to her man to place on her finger as part of his creative proposal.

Mzansi calls out woman for looking disinterested

Although the gesture was quite cute, the woman didn't appear very happy or surprised, prompting many netizens to respond with criticism.

While some said the proposal video was boring, others commented on how unimpressed the woman looked.

A few netizens wondered if something was wrong or the woman was unwell.

Zethu.Buthelezi replied:

"Ngazengabhoreka!"

Marline ❤️ commented:

"The waitress is smiling at you, and you are using the phone."

Pepper️ said:

"Haibona! Sis doesn’t look happy."

Mustbelush asked:

"Why she's not happy ?."

Lebogang__Dlamini replied:

"Hawu ngathi akekho right yinindaba ."

Amo<3 said:

"Eyyy bhuti waze walithwala idombolo."

user6908516361119 wrote:

"Angaz kushotani but akubukeki."

Nomfundo responded:

"Uwubonile nje umbhalo kwi plate, wawuziba kanjalo waqhubeka nePhone‍♀️wuuu maye."

Mrs M wrote:

"Congrats dear but ngathi awukabi ready for umshado, angisho kabi its not bad ukungafuni ukushada just that ubonakala ungekho happy ngesinqumo sasbari."

ZEKZE 1 ZN commented:

"Ngathi akuhambanga kahle la."

@Happiness _nono wrote:

"Kodwa why yenzeke ugula ngiyazi ukujabula akubi bikho sorry dear."

LORRAINE MASEKO replied:

"Manje ukwateleni usisi."

Man in suit rolls himself on the ground as he proposes to girlfriend

In another story, Briefly News reported that a man became the subject of social media debate after he was captured unusually engaging his girlfriend.

The yet-to-be-identified man in a Twitter post by @bruno_akampa created a scene in public as he was captured and rolled on the ground.

While confusion ensues with the girlfriend trying to figure out why her man rolled on the ground, he hops on one knee with an engagement ring in hand.

