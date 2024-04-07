A man on TikTok got creative with one of Beyoncé's latest songs, and he made many people laughing

The creator reworked one of the songs on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album and made it all about South Africa

The video amused many netizens as they felt that they could relate to the man's complaints in the TikTok post

A man in a TikTok video got people laughing laugh after remixing a Beyoncé song from her latest album Cowboy Carter. In the video, he made the lyrics reflect the reality of livng in South Africa.

A man made a Mzansi remix of a Beyoncé song in a TikTok video. Image: Kevin Mazur / THEGIFT777

Source: TikTok

The reworked Beyoncé song thoroughly amused netizens. Online users were raving about how hilarious the singing man was.

Man makes people laugh with Beyoncé remix

In a TikTok video, a creator @sedpillay used Beyoncé's Texas Hold 'em instrumental to make a song titled Joburg Hold 'em. He sang the song from the Cowboy Carter album and made it about loadshedding, crime and more problems South Africa faces.

PAY ATTENTION: Watch the hottest celebrity stories on our YouTube channel 'Briefly TV'. Subscribe now!

Watch the video:

South Africa amused by Beyoncé remix

Many people thought the Beyoncé remix was hilarious. Netizens commented on the video, thanking the gent for making them laugh.

Rebeca said:

"Just South Africans can come up with songs like this. Love my countrymen."

Dalia Marcus Fuchs wrote:

"You're brilliant, thank you for making us laugh at all these things that can make us cry️".

Sihle added:

"So basically Beyoncé released the demo version.The actual hit straight outta Joburg!"

Zuzu pointed out:

"The bunny chow and the one that says the power is down down down is my favourite part."

KPMosehla applauded;

"My favorite part is tsek."

Girl's Springbok fun cheer ignites Rugby World Cup fever

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a girl excitedly cheering on our favourite boys in green and gold got Mzansi people ecstatic for the Rugby World Cup final.

A TikTok video shared by @juniorstipiscreamy shows the girl dancing and singing a funny remix of Hier Kom Die Bokke before referring to Siya Kolisi as "Kolisi bru".

Talk about ushering the much-anticipated game with a vibe.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News