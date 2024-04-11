A high school teacher stirred controversy on social media after he put a list of learners' names with their test marks on his board

The shocked pupils are seen in a TikTok video rushing to the front of the classroom to check the results they got

Some viewers said the move could serve as a wake-up call for students who failed to improve their performance

A high school teacher posted a list of learners' marks in the classroom. Image: Stock photos

Source: Getty Images

One high school teacher decided to post a list of test scores in the board for learners' to see.

Teacher ranks learners' performance

Name names were arranged from the highest to lowest marks. The pupils scrambled to find their names among the ranks.

A TikTok user @shiluvaaaa shared the intense video. It got more than 100,000 views in less than 24 hours.

TikTok video causes a stir

The dramatic classroom moment left viewers divided. Some praised the teacher's bold approach, and argued it could be a powerful motivator for students to strive for academic excellence and avoid the embarrassment of being at the bottom of the list.

Watch the video below:

However, others said exposing the test scores could be harmful on learners' self-esteem and mental well-being.

See some comments below:

@themedii_m asked:

"POPI act yona? "

@Tlhogonolofatso mentioned:

"Yoh! Now imagine your partner sees that o jola le number last. ‍"

@noxolobuthelezii wrote:

"Now, this would motivate me. "

@HopeMazibuko shared:

"My school once tried this and the Matrics would rip them off and flush them down the toilet. "

@sedii stated:

"Imagine they start calling you by your percent. "

@tshegoclaudia said:

"I think this is okay and valid even though it is embarrassing. It puts people under pressure and study more. "

@chloeeee.c222 commented:

"They post ours on the parents' school group. "

@Asandé added:

"Yes, that's how you learn to never be at the bottom again! Motivation."

