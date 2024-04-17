An American TikTok user Steffonya Raines flew from the United States to Cape Town for knotless braids

The adventurous woman documented her journey and showed the protective hairstyle on social media

South Africans were amazed by video and gave their two cents about the time and money invested in the makeover

A US woman travelled to Cape Town to get her hair done. Image: @steffonyaraines

Source: TikTok

An American woman Steffonya Raines took Mzansi by storm with her journey from the US to Cape Town for knotless braids.

Reason to visit South Africa

The stunner decided to come to Mzansi just to get a fresh protective style. Talk about the power of the dollar.

It appears like South Africa is becoming a hot spot for international girlies looking for new hairdos. Due to a favourable exchange rate, SA is typically an affordable destination for American visitors.

American woman flaunts her fresh braids

Steffonya posted a TikTok video of her account @steffonyaraines that documents her trip and salon visit. The clip grabbed local netizens' attention and amassed thousands of views.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users rate the haistyle

South Africans are raving about the outcome of the look and many said hopefully she feels 14 hour flight was worth it.

See a few comments below:

@Lindokuhle said:

"Gosh, perfect braidingworth travelling for."

@DWSRider commented:

"Show us love, and we'll treat you better than family. "

@ninadlamini posted:

"It wasn't a wasted trip."

@AsandaYame stated:

"Those braids are fire babe. ❤️"

@Wase_Mzanzi wrote:

"If some braiders charge as much as a flight ticket to South Africa. Then you might as well go get your hair done there."

@lelejames3 suggested:

"Next time please come to me."

@Zuluinireland mentioned:

"Chomi next time try downtown Jozi. They will do it ngo R300. "

@nqapayijada asked:

"Was it cheaper than what you normally pay?"

Source: Briefly News