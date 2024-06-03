Former Springboks player Rassie Erasmus may be living life to its fullest after signing divorce papers

Rassie shared a picture of himself presumably at a pub standing next to a fan and last month was seen chilling with the guys

The rugby coach married his ex-wife Nicolene in 2003 and shares three daughters with her

Rassie Erasmus shared pictures of himself enjoying life with friends after news of his divorce made headlines. Images: @RassieRugby / X, Justin Setterfield - World Rugby

Rassie Erasmus made headlines last week when reports of his divorce surfaced. Now, the World Cup-winning rugby coach seems to enjoy life as a newly single man.

As per The South African, court documents showed that Rassie and his ex-wife Nicolene — who married in 2003 and share three daughters — quietly divorced in April. Days after the announcement, Rassie shared a picture of himself on X standing and smiling in what many believed to be a pub next to a fan — a literal fan, that is.

Neither Rassie nor Nicolene have opened up about the news of their divorce.

Rassie captioned his post:

"Not a lot of fans, but this one, I think is my biggest."

See the X post below:

Rassie's dad joke gets X users laughing

The former Springboks player's dry humour was a hit amongst social media users who commented on Rassie's number one fan.

@Rikuslecharl reassured Rassie:

"You only have like 60 million fans. Yup, not a lot. Never underestimate the joy and the pride that you brought to millions."

@tanyadejongh laughed at the post and said:

"Iconic behaviour, as always."

@KgosiLesedi quoted the tweet, saying:

"Weh, I've seen this life. Mans is about to go on a post-divorce run."

Out with the guys

Last month, Rassie (who accepted an honorary doctorate from North-West University) posted a picture of himself having "a lekker weekend after work" with a group of friends.

The post saw him wearing his graduation gown and cap, brand new green and gold shoes that still had a tag on, a few medals around his neck and carrying a sword with a bewildered look on his face.

See the post below:

Siya Kolisi's replacement remains unknown

Just as he remained mum about his divorce, Briefly News reported that Rassie has not yet mentioned who will replace Springboks captain Siya Kolisi as skipper.

He stated there is no rush to appoint a new captain before the international test against Wales on Saturday, 22 June 2024.

