A video showing an old South African man rocking a unique and trendy hairstyle went viral on social media

The footage shows the confident madala's style and haircut which had a vibrant zig-zag pattern

The video sparked humour and banter online as netizens joked about his overall drip and vibe

A TikTok video of an old man rocking a swaggy haircut caught Mzansi netizens's attention.

The video shared by @melaninking_baba shows the stylish and confident man rocking gold jewellery, an oversized shirt and an interesting haircut. His full head of hair was dyed a cool grey and styled in a short, neat trim with a unique zig-zag detail shaved into the front.

SA loving madala's drip game

Many netizens responded to the video with funny comments, pointing out how the man was trying to hold on to his youth by going for such an edgy haircut. Others admired his style and cool composure.

Bonolo admired the madala:

"Grootman is in his PRIME."

Swart Boi Lee was captivated by the man's vibe:

"The cut, the jewellery, the persona and overall composure. OG is him."

J said the man was an old youth:

"iYouth Endala !! Bathathe bhikiri !!."

nzuzomtshali686 joked about the man being a Chris Brown fan:

" Obaba abalalela oChris Brown ke laba (These are the old men that losten to Chris Brown)."

user_9450034 joked:

"Let him cook now ."

tuh_huh joked about the old man's age:

"Ku guga othandayo (Only those who want to grow old).

Sihle George Ngese replied:

" Tjoooo drip is forever."

sethumabi1 commented:

"Might as well ‍♀️I mean."

