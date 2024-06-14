A 21-year-old, independent man took to a popular Facebook group to show off his humble home

The gentleman said that he was able to get the living space a month after he landed a job

Social media users took to the post's comment section to share messages of positivity and encouragement

A young man, 21, was happy to show off his new home after securing a job last month. Images: Khloé Hlony

After securing a job a month ago, a 21-year-old man showed social media users his new home.

The young man, Khloé Hlony, took to the well-known Facebook group "Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen" to share pictures of his living space. It seems Khloé is staying in a single-room home as he showed off the small kitchen and sleeping area.

Khloé's kitchen area contained a single cabinet with a kettle and a two-plate stove placed on top. Other items included a bucket, detergent in the corner of the room and cleaning materials.

In the sleeping area, the man showed a neatly made bed on the floor, with a cupboard beside the bed against the wall.

Khloé captioned his post:

"I was employed last month, age 21. Independent! Any suggestions for this small home of mine?"

Take a look at the pictures below:

The man showed off his kitchen area with the group members. Khloé Hlony

The young man also showed people his sleeping area. Khloé Hlony

Social media users applaud the gentleman

Members of the online community commented on the man's success and applauded his efforts in keeping his home neat and tidy.

Goabaone Maeze assured Khloé of his home:

"One day, it will be different to this. Just wait and see."

Nomfusi September had one positive thing to say:

"Incredible."

Giving the man praise, Zama Ndhlovu wrote:

"Keep it up."

Mystikal Virgo shared words of encouragement:

"Take your time, pace yourself. You'll get everything you want."

