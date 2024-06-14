“Afternoon Naps on This”: Woman Unboxes Bougie Chair, Internet Fascinated

A content creator took to TikTok to share with social media users an unboxing video of an elegant chair she purchased

The mother of two said she bought the cocoon-like Pearl Fleece Fabric Chair from the local furniture store Decofurn

Members of the online community loved what they saw and expressed their interest in the single-seater couch

A local content creator unboxed a bougie fleece couch that interested many. Images: @rachaeljoywilliams

A woman added a touch of class to her home and plugged Mzansi shoppers with a fancy chair she bought from a local store.

Content creator Rachael Williams, who uses the handle @rachaeljoywilliams on TikTok, took to the app to share an unboxing video of the cream Pearl Fleece Fabric Chair she purchased from Decofurn. The luxurious R3500 single-seater the mother of two bought has a cocoon-like feel and is perfect for lazing in.

Bougie chair piques people's interest

Local social media users shared their fascination with the chair, wanting one for their homes.

@cath_beth asked if the chair was low, and Rachael responded:

"Yes, pretty low, like a beanbag style or vibe I’d say."

@joshua_spagnoletti shared the colours they wanted it in:

I want it in grey or black."

A fan of the furniture, @jessicatamaryoung wrote:

"I don't know where in my apartment I'll put this, but I'm going to find space."

@_shenayb loved the look of the chair and said in the comments:

"Afternoon naps on this."

