“Afternoon Naps on This”: Woman Unboxes Bougie Chair, Internet Fascinated
- A content creator took to TikTok to share with social media users an unboxing video of an elegant chair she purchased
- The mother of two said she bought the cocoon-like Pearl Fleece Fabric Chair from the local furniture store Decofurn
- Members of the online community loved what they saw and expressed their interest in the single-seater couch
A woman added a touch of class to her home and plugged Mzansi shoppers with a fancy chair she bought from a local store.
Content creator Rachael Williams, who uses the handle @rachaeljoywilliams on TikTok, took to the app to share an unboxing video of the cream Pearl Fleece Fabric Chair she purchased from Decofurn. The luxurious R3500 single-seater the mother of two bought has a cocoon-like feel and is perfect for lazing in.
Watch the unboxing video below:
Bougie chair piques people's interest
Local social media users shared their fascination with the chair, wanting one for their homes.
@cath_beth asked if the chair was low, and Rachael responded:
"Yes, pretty low, like a beanbag style or vibe I’d say."
@joshua_spagnoletti shared the colours they wanted it in:
I want it in grey or black."
A fan of the furniture, @jessicatamaryoung wrote:
"I don't know where in my apartment I'll put this, but I'm going to find space."
@_shenayb loved the look of the chair and said in the comments:
"Afternoon naps on this."
