A South African mom, Tessa Solomon, shared a funny TikTok now-viral video of her son

While shopping, her son excitedly points out a discounted cider at a liquor store and declares it to be her favourite

Viewers found the situation adorable, with many commenting on how kids always seem to notice their parents' preferences

A boy had his mom laughing in defeat after unintentionally exposing his mom's favourite alcoholic drink. Image: @tessa_slmn

Source: TikTok

A little boy exposed his mother's favourite boozy drink in the cutest and hilarious way.

A TikTok video shared by the mother, Tessa Solomon (@tessa_slmn), shows her walking with her children in a shopping centre as they play with some slime she bought for them.

While walking in the centre, Tessa's son spots Savanna on promotion at a liquor store and shows his mother saying:

“Ta-da. Here you go, mom, your favourite."

Tessa couldn't help but laugh at her son's remark, pointing at her favourite cider.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi cracks jokes

The video had many users amused as they commented with humour and banter at Tessa's son exposing her drinking ways.

NBTlou commented on how kids notice their parents' favourite things:

"One thing about our kids, they know what we love."

Andile Zondi jokingly repeated:

“'Ta da…..here you go mom'."

Khanyi responded:

"Plus it’s on special ."

__tumiim replied:

“'It’s your favourite kaka' ."

Siphesihle Tlisane replied:

" When your child knows exactly what you need."

Abundance Collection said:

"He pays attention ."

Cheryl Christ joked:

" I'm here for the Tadaaaaaa. This boy knows how to surprise a woman."

Mom gets boozy breakfast surprise with Savanna cider from daughter

In another funny story, Briefly News reported that a little girl's Mother's Day adorable and funny gesture had many social media users laughing out loud.

A TikTok video shared by the girl's mum, @eyes_diamond, shows the child approaching her in the living room with a breakfast plate containing eggs, cheese, sauce, sausage, tomatoes, avocado, and bread.

The child heads back to the kitchen and returns with a glass of her mother's favourite drink - Savanna cider. The mother couldn't help but burst into laughter, wondering how her little girl was able to open the drink.

Source: Briefly News