Little Boy Hilariously Exposes His Mom's Favourite Savanna Drink in Adorable Viral Video
- A South African mom, Tessa Solomon, shared a funny TikTok now-viral video of her son
- While shopping, her son excitedly points out a discounted cider at a liquor store and declares it to be her favourite
- Viewers found the situation adorable, with many commenting on how kids always seem to notice their parents' preferences
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
A little boy exposed his mother's favourite boozy drink in the cutest and hilarious way.
A TikTok video shared by the mother, Tessa Solomon (@tessa_slmn), shows her walking with her children in a shopping centre as they play with some slime she bought for them.
While walking in the centre, Tessa's son spots Savanna on promotion at a liquor store and shows his mother saying:
“Ta-da. Here you go, mom, your favourite."
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Tessa couldn't help but laugh at her son's remark, pointing at her favourite cider.
Watch the video below:
Mzansi cracks jokes
The video had many users amused as they commented with humour and banter at Tessa's son exposing her drinking ways.
NBTlou commented on how kids notice their parents' favourite things:
"One thing about our kids, they know what we love."
Andile Zondi jokingly repeated:
“'Ta da…..here you go mom'."
Khanyi responded:
"Plus it’s on special ."
__tumiim replied:
“'It’s your favourite kaka' ."
Siphesihle Tlisane replied:
" When your child knows exactly what you need."
Abundance Collection said:
"He pays attention ."
Cheryl Christ joked:
" I'm here for the Tadaaaaaa. This boy knows how to surprise a woman."
Mom gets boozy breakfast surprise with Savanna cider from daughter
In another funny story, Briefly News reported that a little girl's Mother's Day adorable and funny gesture had many social media users laughing out loud.
A TikTok video shared by the girl's mum, @eyes_diamond, shows the child approaching her in the living room with a breakfast plate containing eggs, cheese, sauce, sausage, tomatoes, avocado, and bread.
The child heads back to the kitchen and returns with a glass of her mother's favourite drink - Savanna cider. The mother couldn't help but burst into laughter, wondering how her little girl was able to open the drink.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Nothando Mthembu (Senior editor) Nothando Mthembu is a senior multimedia journalist and editor. Nothando has over 5 years of work experience and has served several media houses including Caxton Local Newspapers. She has experience writing on human interest, environment, crime and social issues for community newspapers. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree and an Honours Degree in Media Studies from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, obtained in 2016 and 2017. Nothando has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. Email: nothando.mthembu@briefly.co.za