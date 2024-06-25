“I See Why They Are the King”: Video of Lion ‘Barking’ Goes Viral
- In a viral video on TikTiok, a lion was not roaring but instead barking at a car on a dirt road
- The king of the jungle made a few of the dog-like sounds before backing away from the vehicle
- People in the clip's comment section shared their surprise at the noise the lion was making
An upset lion was recorded not roaring but 'barking' at a car on the road.
In a video posted by the TikTok account Latest Sightings (@latestsightings), the king of the jungle (or possibly, in this case, the safari) gets up close to a white car. At first, the lion makes a hissing sound. Then, instead of the drawn-out roar people are used to hearing, the lion makes a few barking noises at the vehicle.
The animal backs away, and the clip ends.
Watch the video below:
People react to the 'barking' lion
The viral video garnered well over half a million views, and many flocked to the comment section to share their thoughts on the peculiar sound emanating from the lion.
A surprised @user551811783027 wrote:
"A lion acting like a dog? I see why they are the king. They can do anything and get away with it."
@deondeklerk85 had positive things to say about the lion:
"Fearless. They don't care what or who you are. Raw instinct. Amazing animals."
@matsekotsike900 shared their wonder:
"I thought lions are cats, but this one can bark like a dog."
@tyrion49 joked and said:
"This is his nice way of saying, 'You're lucky the door is closed.'"
