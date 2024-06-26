A woman on TikTok proved that the passenger princess era was forever when she booked a seat right next to her bus driver

The lady rested on the passenger seat as she enjoyed her long-distance journey to her destination and shared her soft experience with her TikTok followers

Netizens thought that the hun’s video was hilarious and rushed to her comments section to express themselves freely

A hun on TikTok showed off her passenger princess era as she booked a seat right next to the driver on her long journey.

A Mzansi passenger princess plugged her tribe with Intercape's student discounts. Image: @kyle_moses

Source: TikTok

A funny TikTokker named Kyle Moses shared a brilliant clip for all passenger princesses

Passenger princess era

A passenger princess is a woman who said it sits on the passenger seat, and it’s treated like a princess. She gets whatever she wants from the driver or anyone else in the car and enjoys the softness of just existing on the seat.

The seat gives a woman the power to fully enjoy herself and the ride without anyone interrupting her. She simply puts on her sunglasses and takes videos for Instagram stories and of the journey. She basically takes content for social media followers without having to drive.

The funny TikTokker, Kyle Moses, is a self-proclaimed passenger princess who refuses to relinquish her title even on a bus driving long distances. The lady booked the passenger seat right next to her driver on an Intercape bus and recorded the soft experience that wowed Mzansi.

The funny woman captioned her clip:

“I can’t teach you guys everything.”

Watch the video below:

Intercape student discount

Although the woman showed off a hilarious video of her passenger princess era, she plugged students who study far from home on how they can get a free ride or discounted ride with Intercape. The lady also shared that students must go onto the Intercape website to book discounted tickets.

Netizens were amused by the lady’s funny video and rushed to her comments section to express themselves:

@Lineo Moeti shared the scary side of being a passenger princess:

"My favourite seat until the bus driver starts overtaking trucks."

@Mthembu confessed to a crime:

"I once booked as senior citizen."

