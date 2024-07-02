A video of a vehicle sinking in Cape Town has made rounds on social media platforms

The clip showed a white Ford Fiesta sinking while the driver escaped the incident safely

The online community reacted to the video, with many wondering what led to the incident

A car sank in Cape Town waters and left netizens sad. Images: @Photography by Neil Gavin, @Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

A video of a car sinking in Cape Town has made rounds on social media. It is not clear what led to the incident.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @davealston1, a white Ford Fiesta is seen in the water, sinking. The driver managed to escape without an injury. According to one person in the comment section, the incident took place at Oceans Power Boat Club in Cape Town.

The people can be heard in the video shouting. Some asked questions, voicing their concerns while some tried to come up with suggestions to save the car from sinking. However, in the end, the car sank.

Car sadly sunk in Cape Town

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens felt sorry for the car owner

The clip garnered over 500k likes, with many online users wondering what happened and some defending the driver.

@Spokazi Titi wrote:

"So no one is thinking they could have lost control of the car? Or something happened? The person behind the camera is making me angry mxm."

@Jay4011 commented:

"The municipal must answer to why there's an open driveway to the waters."

@MadamShehaam laughed:

"Oh my God these whites are so common these days oh my God."

@MaJobe said:

"We are going through a lot guys."

@Toni gave a thumbs up:

"Big ups to the person trying to rescue the situation alone. God bless him."

Man saves woman and daughter from sinking car

In another story, Briefly News reported about a man who was hailed a hero after he saved a woman and her three-year-old from a sinking car.

A viral video shared by The Mirror captured the intense moment relentless floodwaters started dragging the woman's car beneath a footbridge. Liam, accompanied by his pregnant partner, Tia, happened to be out for a walk when they witnessed the unfolding tragedy. He did his best and managed to rescue the people who were inside the car.

Source: Briefly News