A Cape Town gentleman and his friends had started the year on a bad note when they found their cars damaged

The gents decided to move from a groove place in eMfuleni to another place where the incident occurred

The online community reacted to the story, with many accusing one of the guys who was also at the party place

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Cape Town fun night turned bad after a group of men found their cars damaged outside the groove. Images: @katwamosotho

Source: TikTok

A man shared a sad story of how he and his friend's car were damaged in Cape Town.

In a TikTok picture post, @katwamosotho said he was at groove with his friends in some place in eMfuleni, Cape Town. They decided to go to a second location, another place where there were groove vibes.

A move to a second location

But before they left, one of the guys at the place asked to come with them. The TikTokker and his friends didn't have an issue but told the guy that he was gonna pay for his entry fee, however, they would share alcohol with him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The guy left the TikTokker and his friends behind. When they arrived at the second location, they saw the guy who had asked to come with them. According to @katwamosotho, the guy seemed happy but he did mention that the TikTokker and his friends didn't wanna go with him.

The men decided to move to another vibey place around Cape Town. Images: @katwamosotho

Source: TikTok

Gents find their cars damaged

This confused the TikTok user because firstly they never came together even at the first location and they did say it was okay if he wanted to tag along to the second location.

One thing led to another, after groove the gents found their cars damaged with nothing stolen and no one knew what had happened.

A Cape Town man and his friends had their vehicles damaged while they were at groove. Images: @katwamosotho

Source: TikTok

Netizens feel sorry for the TikTokker

The online community hopped into the comment section, with many accusing the guy who wanted to tag along to the second location.

@Zinathi was shocked:

"That is strange sana yho."

@enhlentooc asked:

"Why don’t you mention the place because obviously it’s not safe for people to go there…"

@fundi wrote:

"Obviously the guy who wanted to go with you to the second location ."

@Sindi Mbiba commented:

"Woow this is shocking.....jealousy will be the death of us bantu hay ngeke."

@Lindy's Magic Touch said:

"Yhooo some people are so evil."

Car sinks in Cape Town

In another story, Briefly News reported about a car that sunk in Cape Town waters.

In the TikTok video uploaded by @davealston1, a white Ford Fiesta is seen in the water, sinking. The driver managed to escape without an injury. According to one person in the comment section, the incident took place at Oceans Power Boat Club in Cape Town.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News