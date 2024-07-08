A KwaZulu-Natal man went to the Wild Coast Sun with his family to have an enjoyable time

The gentleman tried some activities but one that stood out was the water slide which he was very scared of

The online community reacted to the video, with many hilariously laughing at him for being terrified of a slide

A KwaZulu-Natal man was hilariously scared of a water slide. Images: @Scott T. Smith, @Tim Robberts

A video of a man being scared of a water slide has left the South African online users in stitches.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @iam_somilar, the man can be seen getting ready to slide. He was asking many questions from the instructor and even wanted to sit down which he was not supposed to do.

The poor gent was visibly scared. His bae on the other hand was hyping him up. Eventually, he slid and one could tell that in the end, he had fun.

Man hilariously scared of water slide

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers cracked up

The video garnered over four million views, with many online users laughing at the man for being scared of a water slide at his big age.

@Sapz111 wrote:

"I could have pressed the button immediately when he started talking."

@Boity shared:

"I went on this slide once at Sun City and I vowed to myself never again !!!"

@Villagegal joked:

"It looks like a sophisticated death sentence ."

@owo_mangethe said:

"My Claustrophobic self wouldn't survive this. "

@LihleBhebhe was entertained:

"Yoh his facial expressions and genuine fear for his life is dusting me."

@Boohle could relate:

"He is me I was crying on arrival."

@Too_Lee wanted to try the water slide:

"Now am interested in hearing how he feels after doing it."

