South Africa's high rollers enjoyed their time at the infamous Durban July event over the past weekend

They had fine liquor, and a receipt from the well-known restaurant and nightclub in Rockets Umhlanga is making rounds on social media

It has been reported that a renowned blesser and politician was said to have paid for the bill

Celebville came out in style and numbers over the weekend to show off their stylish and not-so-stylish designer outfits at the Hollywood Durban July, which wowed many South Africans.

Durban July's high rollers splurged on expensive liquor. Image: Le Club Symphonie and Alan Crowshurst.

Source: Getty Images

High rollers cashed in hard at Durban July

The Durban July high rollers from South Africa were able to enjoy the party and the city as they cashed out hard. According to IOL, a receipt showcasing a total spend of over R120,000 from the famous nightclub and restaurant Rockets Umhlanga.

The receipt, paid for at around 4 a.m. on Monday, was spent on fine liquor such as six Ace of Spade Demi-sec champagne bottles, six Ace of Spade Brut champagne bottles, Don Julio Tequila and more. The publication mentioned above further reported that a renowned blesser, Sergio Cabonge, and a famous businessman, politician, and MMC of Transport of the City of Johannesburg, Kenny Kunene, are thought to have paid for the receipt.

What is the Hollywoodbets Durban July all about?

Since 1897, the Hollywoodbets Durban July Handicap has been a South African Thoroughbred horse race contested at Greyville Racecourse in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, on the first Saturday in July. It is a turf race open to horses of all ages.

The event has gained prominence throughout the years, ranking among the most important athletic events in South Africa. It's also now the fashion and entertainment extravaganza where everyone wants to be seen because of the fashion show and entertainment component that has developed along with the event.

