L'vovo and Danger are reportedly disappointed that they were not booked during the Durban July weekend

The artists believe they were sidelined by promoters who gave preference to Amapiano stars

This after the success of the Durban July, which brought in revenue for many businesses, seemingly leaving the KZN stars feeling bitter and left out

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

L'vovo and Danger allegedly felt sidelined by the Durban July. Images: lvovosa, dangergevaar

Source: Instagram

L'vovo and Danger are allegedly fuming after not getting any bookings over the Durban July weekend despite the success of the event.

KwaZulu-Natal musicians call out Durban July

In the days following the famous Durban July weekend, peeps are still talking about the festivities and the fashion.

The event hosted people from all around the country who gathered to celebrate local music and flaunt their wealth at the famous horse racing event.

However, not everyone was in a cheery mood after it was revealed that artists from KwaZulu-Natal felt sidelined after not receiving bookings throughout the weekend.

According to ZiMoja, L'vovo and Big Nuz' "last man standing", Danger shared their grievances after Durban promoters took preference to Amapiano and Johannesburg artists over KZN musicians:

"How does such a big event not book its own people and help build the province's economy? This year was very disappointing, and we feel left out."

This after Derrango spoke out about being snubbed from performing at Zakes Bantwini's anniversary show in Durban.

South African designers called out for stealing designs

The KZN artists' complaints weren't the only tea dished out at the Durban July.

Briefly News reported on several gowns that were recreated by local dressmakers with inspiration from Nigerian designers, but didn't really come out the way.

Mzansi was appalled at how the dresses came out, with many saying South African designers were an embarrassment while praising their Nigerian counterparts:

Makhadzi roasts her Durban July outfit

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's hilarious comments about her dress for the Durban July.

The Limpopo singer had fans in stitches when she admitted that her dress "was not make sure", and that she failed to convince herself that it looked good when it didn't.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News