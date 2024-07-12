An Indian rap heavy-hitter is causing waves online, breathing fresh bars into the Mzansi hip-hop scene

Impressed X user @Am_Blujay posted a clip of rapper, Tiger, unleashing a stinging flow in a music video

The post garnered hot and cold responses from intrigued hip-heads after hitting the necessary notes

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A Durban-based hip-hop act is making a hefty appearance on the local scene. Images: Matthew Fowler and Lighthouse Films

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi hip-hop heads can get their ears ready for a different dose of the local genre with the emergence of a new rap sensation.

Tiger, a heavyweight in girth and on the mic of his community, is capturing the right attention if his lyrical gymnastics are to be judged.

Indian rapper devours bars

An impressed X user, @Am_Blujay, displayed enthusiasm when he shared a video of a beastly tiger going in for the kill.

The caption read:

"Indian rapper from Durban."

The poster gave Tiger, whom not much is known about, a perfect score following the colourful scenes — and bars — delivered in his music video.

It shows the burly rapper going for broke, dressed in a Steph Curry jersey and gracing a basketball court.

He goes for a slam-dunk on his counterparts by dissing them and, as is often the case with testosterone-fuelled spitters, elevates his own status, announcing himself as the King among Indian rappers.

Saffas eat up hot bars

After leaving the trail of destruction in his wake, Tiger's X video clocked nearly 400,000 views, 7000 likes, 1600 reposts and 1400 bookmarks.

Almost 500 responses flooded the mentions as the post hit mostly all the right notes. Briefly News looks at a few of the spiced-up reactions to it.

@ratooIIyiie wrote:

"Stogie has competition."

@JayMOH187_____ said:

"I thought it was Stogie."

@Saint_Pablo31 added:

"The Americanization of SA is boring."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News