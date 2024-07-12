“He Ate”: Durban Based Indian Rap Sensation Tiger Spices Up Local Hip Hop Scene, SA Salivates
- An Indian rap heavy-hitter is causing waves online, breathing fresh bars into the Mzansi hip-hop scene
- Impressed X user @Am_Blujay posted a clip of rapper, Tiger, unleashing a stinging flow in a music video
- The post garnered hot and cold responses from intrigued hip-heads after hitting the necessary notes
PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!
Mzansi hip-hop heads can get their ears ready for a different dose of the local genre with the emergence of a new rap sensation.
Tiger, a heavyweight in girth and on the mic of his community, is capturing the right attention if his lyrical gymnastics are to be judged.
Indian rapper devours bars
An impressed X user, @Am_Blujay, displayed enthusiasm when he shared a video of a beastly tiger going in for the kill.
The caption read:
"Indian rapper from Durban."
The poster gave Tiger, whom not much is known about, a perfect score following the colourful scenes — and bars — delivered in his music video.
It shows the burly rapper going for broke, dressed in a Steph Curry jersey and gracing a basketball court.
He goes for a slam-dunk on his counterparts by dissing them and, as is often the case with testosterone-fuelled spitters, elevates his own status, announcing himself as the King among Indian rappers.
Saffas eat up hot bars
After leaving the trail of destruction in his wake, Tiger's X video clocked nearly 400,000 views, 7000 likes, 1600 reposts and 1400 bookmarks.
Almost 500 responses flooded the mentions as the post hit mostly all the right notes. Briefly News looks at a few of the spiced-up reactions to it.
@ratooIIyiie wrote:
"Stogie has competition."
@JayMOH187_____ said:
"I thought it was Stogie."
@Saint_Pablo31 added:
"The Americanization of SA is boring."
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is an evening/weekend editor at Briefly News. He was a general news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. He was a member of the Forum of Community Journalists (FCJ) from 2018 to 2020.