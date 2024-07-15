A woman was extremely disappointed with a R34.99 panini sandwich she bought from Checkers

The sandwich consisted mainly of dry bread with only a small piece of lettuce and bacon

She shared her experience on TikTok, where many viewers expressed sympathy and amusement

A woman got a dry sandwich for R34.99. Image: JGI/Jamie Grill, @geraldineesterhuizen

One woman was left very disappointed after buying a panini sandwich from Checkers.

Woman shows panini bread sandwich

A TikTok video by @geraldineesterhuizen shows the woman showing the packaging of the R34.99 sandwich before revealing that the dry bread contained lettuce and a single small piece of bacon.

Food is often more than just sustenance; it's an experience. When that experience falls short, it can be a source of frustration and disappointment, especially after paying for it.

“What a waste dry piece of panini roll,” the caption read.

SA advises woman to return R35 sandwich

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were amused and sympathised with the woman. Others even urged her to return the panini sandwich to the store.

Tim commented:

“Nah they did you dirty .”

Jayson wrote:

I usually let things slide, and move on. But with the cost of everything. I return everything that is not to standards anymore.”

Sandanezwe said:

“I’d cry for 3 weeks .”

commented:

“Take it back yohh.”

TNUC-KCOT replied:

“What beats me? They call it a panini, which is made of Italian bread such as ciabatta and michetta, which never are. Even their ciabatta is NOT ciabatta, it’s normal white bread.”

Jennifer remarked:

“35 bucks?!”

Thato said:

“One thing about Checkers neh.”

