A South African couple shared a TikTok video detailing their monthly expenses for their toddler, amounting to R18 000

The breakdown included expenses for a nanny, for food and cosmetics, diapers, clothes, and for medication

The video sparked a lot of reaction, with many people expressing disbelief and sharing their own baby expenses

A couple stunned Mzansi with their monthly baby budget for their son. Image: @mcebisiq

Source: TikTok

Two South African parents posted a video showing just how much they spend on their toddler son on a monthly basis.

Parents share R18k baby budget

A TikTok video shared by @mcebisiq shows a breakdown of costs: They spend R5 000 on a nanny, R6 000 on food and cosmetics, R2 000 on diapers, R5 000 on clothes, and R2 000 on medication—a massive total of R18 000 every month.

“Don’t have kids guys,” they joked on the post.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Baby budget has SA shaking their heads

The TikTok video gained a lot of traction. Many people expressed disbelief at how much the parents spend on their children on a monthly basis. Others also shared how much they spend on their baby essentials.

Amanda Masikane was curious:

“R2k on diapers p/m, what kind are those? Cause even Pampers premium ngeke ifike lapho.”

semakalengdube didn’t believe the excessive budget:

“I think you're pushing it. It doesn't matter how high the quality is, but your prices. Uyaxoka .”

Foxy18 commented:

“Mina I'm just happy for the nanny R5 000.”

Luh commented:

“Nami I spend 50k a month.”

Pabala_ replied:

“You buy clothes every month? ”

Nomthandazo Makhu665 asked:

“Medication every month?”

Tell Me Why…. Shared her budget:

“Creche 5000. Milk & diapers for home and creche 3500 don’t get me started on the helper I didn’t count food/cosmetics.”

Single mom’s R8 600 baby budget stuns SA

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman left many netizens shaken and stressed after sharing just how much she spends on her child as a single mother.

Mikaela Ann posted a TikTok video sharing a breakdown of monthly costs for her son's care.

These include R5 000 for her helper, who watches her son five days a week when she's at work, R1 500 for formula, R1 000 for Purity and baby cereal, R900 for toiletries, and R200 for vaccinations, totalling R8 600.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News