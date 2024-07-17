A woman who was going to Lesotho to conduct business was met with surprising news at the airport

The woman was told that she was the only passenger on the plane going to Lesotho

The online community reacted to the clip, with many sharing hilarious jokes about how they would have acted if they were in the lady's situation

A lady enjoyed being the only passenger on a flight to Lesotho. Images: @khutjiek

A woman flexed being the only passenger on a flight heading to Lesotho. She said she was ready for a rich life.

TikTok user Khutjie Kanyane (@khutjiekanyane) was going to Lesotho to conduct business. However, when she arrived at the airport she was met with rather exciting news.

The mother of four and businesswoman was told that she was the only passenger boarding the plane. The lady was so excited, saying that she saw what God was doing - preparing her for a rich life when she owned a private jet.

Lady told she's the only passenger on plane to Lesotho

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens envious of the woman's situation

The video garnered over 100k views, with many online users feeling envious and making jokes about how they would have acted if they were the only passengers on a plane.

@Chuma Vee expressed:

"I would lie and say I booked the whole flight."

@Vinny asked:

"Did they do the whole safety speech? "

@LESEGO R. wrote:

"I was gonna ask for the entire wine bottle. I'm alone mos."

@Prosper makamba commented:

"If only you booked with bae ."

@KayM shared:

"My trust issues wouldn't let me. I would think it's my ex wanting to kidnap me and sacrifice me ."

@Andzani nomiddlename Shabane said:

"SAA would’ve cancelled Airlink is a great airline ."

Woman flexes taking off and landing aircraft on her own

In another story, Briefly News reported about a female pilot celebrating taking off and landing aircraft on her own.

@onthatile posted a video of her trainers from the Blue Chip Flight School putting epaulettes on her shoulders ahead of the big flight. She is also seen in the 14-second TikTok geeking out in the aircraft and celebrating after landing. The footage made South Africans beam with pride, and many fangirled over the young woman serving black girl magic.

