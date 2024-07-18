A woman on TikTok shared vlogged her shopping spree at Mr Price

The baddie shared some hot pieces that made Mzansi girls want to sprint to the store

Netizens made sure to ask essential questions that would make them quickly secure the sizzling pieces

Source: TikTok

The lady showed her TikTok friends some of the sizzling pieces at the store.

Woman plugs SA baddies with Mr Price hot collection

Mitchelle loved Mr Price’s new hot collection for the girlies as she vlogged her shopping spree at Somerset Mall in Cape Town. The lady showed off her sizzling body in stunning Mr Price pieces.

She picked neutral tones that complement her skin tone. Her top picks were a bodysuit, cargo pants, a cropped tank top, and a stretchy skirt.

Mitchelle captioned her clip:

“New in MRP.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to stunning Mr Price pieces

Mr Price is known for having the latest fashion trends in-store. The store stocks clothing for men, women, and children. Netizens saw Mitchelle’s clip and commented:

@RenzzyGrayloved the hot collection:

"I need the cargos."

@Mpoppy is in love with the hot items:

"First outfit."

@Boitumelo Lenthoane wnted to sprint to the store;

"Location for this Mr price, cargo pants."

@NasiphiSohuma is about to abandon her budget:

"You taking me out of a budget how could you?"

@Zan was worried about how the hot clothes would fit:

"It don’t come with the body sis."

@Lungelo has made plans to shop for the collection:

"I am running there tomorrow. Those cargo pants."

Beauty is pain: Mzansi reviews stunning hard to walk in Mr Price sneakers

Briefly News also reported that a woman on TikTok bought herself new sneakers for work. The lady could not bring herself to wash her dirty white Nike Airforces, so she bought new white sneakers from Mr Price.

Netizens came to a mutual agreement that the shoes are stunning but a nightmare to walk in. A woman on TikTok who would do anything for convenience went shopping for a new sneaker because she could not wash her dirty white Nike Airforce sneakers. The latest sneakers resembled the Italian brand's Superga.

