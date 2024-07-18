A little girl who was taken to the salon by her mother to get her nails and feet done has gone viral

In a TikTok video that is widely shared the bundle of joy pretended like she understood the juicy news that was shared by the employees at the place

The online community reacted to the clip, with money laughing at the little angel and stunned by the gossip

An adorable young girl reacted to salon juicy news. Images: @jaylabrenae5

Source: TikTok

A video of an adorable kid acting as if she understood what the Vietnamese women were saying at the salon while she was being pampered has gone viral.

In the video uploaded by @Jayla Henry (@jaylabrenae5), the little one is at a salon getting spoiled. The clip showed two Vietnamese women who are employees at the salon. As they were going on about their jobs they were speaking to each other in their language.

The little one is not Vietnamese, so there was no way she could understand what the two ladies were saying. But chile, her facial expression, one could swear that the young girl understood the ladies loud and clear.

Thanks to TikTok, the chat between the ladies was translated. One of them was allegedly telling the other woman about a divorcing couple. Allegedly the wife wanted a divorce and the husband said he won't help raising the five kids.

Lil kid pretends like she understands salon juicy news

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens entertained by the video

The video garnered over 13 million views, with many online users laughing at the two women who were sharing juicy news and the child pretending as if she understood them.

@angwitacho wrote:

"Her side eye is LETHAL ."

@JudyJu Jessica commented:

"Ain’t no way TikTok translate this to English u finna have everybody at the nail shop recording while getting their nails done ."

@onome said:

"She is looking at them VERY carefully like she knows the tea ."

@baby.dae shared:

"Please she really does understand."

Source: Briefly News