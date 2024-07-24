A Gucci CA shared a luxurious diaper bag worth R45.5K that ruffled feathers

Thuli Masilela was ready to fire shots at anyone who criticised Gucci for its higher-than-heaven prices

Netizens expressed their outrage over the ridiculously pricey designer diaper bag

Gucci CA fights for the brand's exclusivity on TikTok.

A Gucci CA defended the brand's expensive diaper bag.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi was baffled by the ridiculously high price for a simple diaper bag.

Mzansi could not comprehend the reason behind Gucci’s high prices. A Gucci CA shared a clip of the luxurious diaper bag that boggled many.

Netizens could not hold back their thoughts about Gucci’s exclusivity, but CA Thuli Masilela fired hardcore shots right back to the sender.

The Gucci loyal lady tried to sell the bag on her WhatsApp and captioned the post:

"Crafted from beige and ebony Original GG canvas, the motif mixes with House Web to give this diaper bag a strong logo touch with archival references. The design features a zip pocket on the inside and five outside pockets. The accessory is compatible with the coordinating stroller and can be attached with the two backpack straps."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Gucci’s ridiculously priced diaper bag

Briefly News reached out to a mom to ask if they would splurge this much for their daughter. Asakhe Memani said:

"R45k? hell no. Even if I had so much, I wouldn’t. Personally, I don’t have a specific amount to spend for baby clothes this December , but whatever she needs she will happily get this Summer. I can highly afford her , but going overboard by buying Gucci brands. I wouldn’t because she is just a baby who doesn’t even know anything just yet."

Netizens tried to make sense of the pricey bag. They could not wrap their heads around the reason why Gucci has to be so out of reach, but Thuli explained that the bag included:

Beige and ebony Original GG canvas

Brown leather trim

Green and red Web

Nylon lining

Removable nylon mat

Two Web backpack straps, attachable to stroller

Inside: 1 large zip pocket and cooler pocket

Outside: 3 pockets with magnetic closure and 2 side zip pockets

Top handle with 5.1" drop

Zip closure

15.7"W x 13.8"H x 7.9"D

Made in Italy

Weight: 4.1lbs approximately

After reading what Thuli had to say in writing, netizens shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Mmetja Lebepe said something profound:

"You'll only see the beauty if affordability allows nje."

@Brie knows a good spot where she can get the bag for less:

"Small street got us."

@Sheila Mthethwa was baffled by the price:

"What, does it come with the baby and school fees later?"

Small Street sells Zara clothes at low prices

Briefly News also reported that Johannesburg's famous mall has all of the favoured fashion trends. Mzansi baddies know Small Street Mall as the one place that will not disappoint when it comes to bagging stunning fashion pieces on a budget.

The mall has a ton of shops that Mzansi's fashion fans can choose from, including a store that sells Zara items.

