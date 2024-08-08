Students showed off how they distracted their teacher so they didn't have to work, and the footage went viral

The clip gained massive attraction online, generating many views, thousands of likes and comments

The girls's amusing antics entertained people as they flooded the comments section with laughter

These students proved just how smart they were with their amusing antics that left many people in South Africa in laughter.

Students danced with their teacher in a TikTok video that amused SA. Image:@_jjjj_jeanne

Source: TikTok

Pupils dance with a teacher to distract her from working

These learners devised a genius idea that entertained many people on social media. The young ladies who did not feel like learning or working during a school session were dedicated to distracting their teacher.

The footage uploaded by @_jjjj_jeanne on the video platform shows two girls standing in front of their classroom with their educator. The trio danced in syn, which left many people in stitches on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Students' hilarious antics amused SA

The online community loved watching the learners and their teacher bust off a few dance moves as they took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

DineoGarnet2 expressed:

"She looks so strict yet so nice."

Glambition Beautique added:

"Awww, she’s cute; she looks like everyone’s favourite teacher."

Praise cracked a joke, saying:

"Bathong Tannie."

Gillian Seetso | Di Chomi UGC wrote:

"The teacher ate."

Hlulanii commented:

"It’s giving Trape van verlyking."

