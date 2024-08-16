A woman who was merely just having fun with content creation did not expect to trend on social media

The lady pretended to drink a bottle of vodka without dashing it and she rolled on the ground acting drunk

The online community reacted to her explanation, with many laughing and applauding her for her acting skills

A lady explained her hilarious trending video, saying it was just content. Images: @nombu079041/ TikTok

A woman took to her TikTok account and addressed a trending video of her falling and rolling on the ground after drinking what many thought was vodka.

Woman explains the viral video

In the video uploaded by @nombu079041, she said she did the clip for content only. She did not drink a bottle of vodka in seconds without mixing it. She took a Smirnoff bottle and poured water inside. The lady further warned people of the dangers relating to downing too much raw vodka.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Woman pretends to down raw vodka

The video she referred to, showed her falling and rolling on the floor after she pretended to be drinking raw vodka. The clip quickly trended with many making jokes about it and some judging her.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens show understanding to the content creator

The online community reacted to the lady's explanation, with many throwing hilarious jokes.

@treasureq0 commented:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂But you nailed 👌 it sisi wam, you even gained a follower vah😅😅."

@Lunga Nxasana showed understanding:

"Don't stress my cista🥰 well done anyway u r gud in content keep it up."

@Magatsheni commented:

"You deserve an award girl u can act shame thumbs up for u."

@Edward Ntozini said:

"I'm the 1of those they didn't notice if its water but I didn't blame you but I'm happy with your explaination and you do have talent cc wami."

Kids pull an alcohol prank on madala

In another story, Briefly News reported about youngsters who played an alcohol prank on an unsuspecting madala.

A video posted by @cooh_leigh shows the old man holding a glass of cola as he goes to his seat by where he left his bottle of vodka. The amused youngsters can be heard laughing among themselves as they try to convince the madala to take a shot, to which the annoyed man tells them off.

