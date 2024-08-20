A proud colleague filmed an exhilarating moment of the school celebrating two teachers’ milestones

The educators both bought brand-new cars and drove them to school for the first time

Social media users thought that the students were lovely toward their teachers

A colleague of the brand new car owners filmed how the learners came out in numbers to celebrate their educators bagging new whips.

The entire school celebrated two Mzansi teachers after debuting their new wheels. Image: @nicolesoil_.

The entire school joined in on the celebratory moment and gave the teachers a warm welcome.

School celebrates two educators driving new beasts

A school filled with joyful students celebrated two educators’ milestones. The two teachers bought brand new whips that made the learners lose it.

The teachers bought the cars around the same time and drove them to school on the same day. Students who had been walking to school spotted their levelled-up teachers behind the wheel.

The students could not contain their joy and ululated in celebration of the educators’ huge car purchase milestones. The colleague who had filmed the stunning scene shared the clip on TikTok with the caption:

"Motivation Monday. Two of my colleagues arrived with their brand new cars on a Monday morning."

Mzansi reacts to kind students after celebrating teachers

Social media users were warmed by the kindness and shared their thoughts in the comments:

@Molty shared how they role in corporate:

"In corporate, we even don’t want anyone knowing what we drive, toxicity."

@🌺B.I.E🌺was inspired:

"Let me go and finish my final year Teaching Practical portfolio, this is inspirational"."

@Culisow💝was moved:

"These kids are our true friend."

@Sabelo P shared:

"Making education fashionable."

@Christabella Mathels made things clear on her side:

"If you're not toxic, learners will always occupy your space and love you. I just remembered when I was an assistant teacher principal and her colleague bought new cars. learners didn't do anything."

@user8583929271818191 loved the scene:

"Look how happy the kids are. I want to be a teacher mina."

