A University of Venda student, @diatlanankadimeng, praised IMILE for its quick delivery in a Shein haul video

She noted her order arrived in just five days with cheap customs

The post sparked mixed reactions, with many users applauding IMILE's speed while others expressed concerns about high customs fees

In a viral video, a student praised IMILE's fast Shein delivery, which arrived in five days. Images: @diatlanankadimeng.

Source: TikTok

A student from the University of Venda, @diatlanankadimeng, recently shared her excitement about her latest Shein haul, highlighting the efficient delivery service from IMILE.

In a video posted on social media, she expressed her satisfaction with the caption, "Cheap customs and the order took five days to get to me 🥳🔥"

The best courier company

The video has garnered attention, with numerous comments from viewers sharing their experiences with IMILE and other delivery services:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Peeps impressed with IMILE's turnaround time

Many are celebrating IMILE's fast delivery times despite concerns over customs costs and service speed compared to other options as South Africans continue to shop on Shein.

Despite @diatlanankadimeng arguing the company offers cheaper customs, @Lerato commented:

"IMILE is everything. It's a shame mine took five days."

At the same time, Katlego Maredi praised the service, stating:

"IMILE is expensive with customs, but I love it when it comes to delivery (very quick)."

Others also weighed in on their preferences, with some users expressing mixed feelings. @Shawty noted:

"IMILE is the best. I don't wanna lie; it took 4 to 5 days for my order to arrive."

On the other hand, @Tebatjo_ wasn't as happy as everyone, saying:

"I prefer Buffalo over IMILE. IMILE is expensive and takes time to deliver. My last order took three weeks to be delivered, but with Buffalo, I get it in less than nine days with cheap customs."

The conversation continued with @dimpled_face_queen asking:

"Oba sendela order yago or you order straight from the app?"

SA woman expresses frustration over her customs fee

Briefly News reported that a lady took to social media to complain about her customs fee while unboxing her R2K Shein order.

The footage captured people's attention, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.

The online community shared the same sentiments with the hun as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News