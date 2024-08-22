“Cheap Customs and Swift Delivery”: Womam Applauds IMILE Following Shein Order
- A University of Venda student, @diatlanankadimeng, praised IMILE for its quick delivery in a Shein haul video
- She noted her order arrived in just five days with cheap customs
- The post sparked mixed reactions, with many users applauding IMILE's speed while others expressed concerns about high customs fees
A student from the University of Venda, @diatlanankadimeng, recently shared her excitement about her latest Shein haul, highlighting the efficient delivery service from IMILE.
In a video posted on social media, she expressed her satisfaction with the caption, "Cheap customs and the order took five days to get to me 🥳🔥"
The best courier company
The video has garnered attention, with numerous comments from viewers sharing their experiences with IMILE and other delivery services:
Peeps impressed with IMILE's turnaround time
Many are celebrating IMILE's fast delivery times despite concerns over customs costs and service speed compared to other options as South Africans continue to shop on Shein.
Despite @diatlanankadimeng arguing the company offers cheaper customs, @Lerato commented:
"IMILE is everything. It's a shame mine took five days."
At the same time, Katlego Maredi praised the service, stating:
"IMILE is expensive with customs, but I love it when it comes to delivery (very quick)."
Others also weighed in on their preferences, with some users expressing mixed feelings. @Shawty noted:
"IMILE is the best. I don't wanna lie; it took 4 to 5 days for my order to arrive."
On the other hand, @Tebatjo_ wasn't as happy as everyone, saying:
"I prefer Buffalo over IMILE. IMILE is expensive and takes time to deliver. My last order took three weeks to be delivered, but with Buffalo, I get it in less than nine days with cheap customs."
The conversation continued with @dimpled_face_queen asking:
"Oba sendela order yago or you order straight from the app?"
SA woman expresses frustration over her customs fee
Briefly News reported that a lady took to social media to complain about her customs fee while unboxing her R2K Shein order.
The footage captured people's attention, generating many views and thousands of likes and comments.
The online community shared the same sentiments with the hun as they rushed to the comments to express their thoughts.
