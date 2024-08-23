Two Cape Town guys popular for spreading love everywhere they go are fast becoming favourites on TikTok

The duo visited two local restaurants, buying unsuspecting employee meals after asking for recommendations

The video got many social media users wishing they would visit their towns

Two Cape Town content creators surprised restaurant employees with lunch, warming many hearts in turn. Image: @dreamboysza

Source: TikTok

Two gentlemen who go by the user handle @dreamboysza on the video streaming platform came through with a cute video surprising a female Nando's employee and a male Steers employee with meals.

The popular @dreamboysza duo pulled off the surprise in a very creative way, asking the Nando's employee what meal she would recommend at Steers and asking the gent what he would recommend at Nando's.

Pulling off the surprise

After realising that the meals mentioned were probably each person's favourite, the duo bought the food and gave each person their recommendation.

Watch the video below:

Warm-hearted TikTok content

After the video was shared on the app, social media users were quick to add that the duo's content was heartwarming and refreshing.

User @piwe_mda shared:

"Just imagine having a rough day and no money for lunch, then you guys come along❤️🥺 You brighten people's day 💯"

User @tramain03 also appreciated the gentlemen's content, noting:

"😎😎😎😎 This is cool, this is what you call content now 🙏🙏🙏🙏 God bless you guys 👍🙏🤗"

User @mwenemutapa03 posed a question:

"Kanti, where do you guys walk? l can say thank you, nice, nice."

Seeing how grateful both employees were after receiving their lunch, social media users recalled a previous video of a Checkers employee who did not show gratitude after she received baby food bought from Woolworths from the duo.

The reaction to the gift was:

"Ok, it's fine."

User @summeya_88 commented on the Checkers lady's video after seeing the fast food workers, one adding:

"You see. This is what a grateful person says. 'Thank you' and the biggest smiles 😍🙏 Not like that rude Checkers lady 😏"

User @user58263939678 also joined the Checkers lady comments, adding:

"The lady from Checkers must come watch how grateful these humans are."

BI Phakathi buys amputee a wheelchair

In an article previously reported by Briefly News, philanthropist BI Phakathi touched many people's hearts after buying a wheelchair for a homeless amputee.

Not only did the man receive a new wheelchair but the humanitarian also cleaned him up and bought him clothes before giving him cash. The video received a lot of love from social media users who were moved.

Source: Briefly News