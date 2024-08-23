“I Would Book for a Weekend”: SA Praises R500 Mkhukhu Guesthouse in North West
- A proud daughter of a hardworking entrepreneur shared her mother’s business on TikTok
- Keo Mmomatla’s mom owns a guest house that oozes luxury from a distance in a North West village
- Her creativity and marketing skills are what Mzansi fell in love with after watching the TikTok video
A proud daughter advertised her mom’s stunning shack guesthouse in Setlagole, North West. The home’s exterior captured the attention of Mzansi, who had never seen a mkhukhu guesthouse before.
Social media praised the beautiful accommodation and said they would definitely book a stay.
SA praises R500 mkhukhu guest house in North West
A hardworking woman went from being a shop owner to owning a beautiful getaway estate in the North West. Keo shared her mom’s business on TikTok, which received good reviews after watching a marketing clip.
The lady owns a guesthouse in a village, Setlagole Farm Guest House. The house/ yard has multiple rooms, but a shack stood out.
They call it the Mkhukhu Guest House which resembles a luxurious hotel room inside. The accommodation has:
- Double bed
- TV
- Tea station
- Fan heater
- Bathroom with shower
- Dining area
The entrepreneur has rooms available starting at R500 a night. The entire property has a tranquil and welcoming atmosphere, with animal statues reflecting rich African culture.
Keo posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:
“Her passion vs hobby, I am proud of her.”
Watch the video below:
Mzansi reacts to woman’s stunning mkhukhu guesthouse
Social media users loved the creativity and beauty of the home. They shared sweet messages in the comments:
@thabie527Nkatli wants a shack too:
"I'm thinking of getting mkhukhu for myself, this is beautiful."
@Basadi Bontsi knew the entrepreneur:
"I know this woman by seeing her she is a hardworker i use to buy from her shop when passing at Setlagole."
@KgomotsoModix shared:
"My mother in-law was there for 2 days around May, yooooh she couldn't stop talking about the place ba boa..."
@philani saw himself chilling in the mkhukhu:
"Hayi, this one i would book for a weekend it's beautiful."
Man shows off mkhukhu, South Africans love it
Briefly News also reported that a man showed off his mkhukhu with a neat yard and a nicely made bed on Facebook. The gentleman's living space was humble, and he was proud of it despite not having a lot.
The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the guy for having pride in his place.
