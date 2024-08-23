A proud daughter of a hardworking entrepreneur shared her mother’s business on TikTok

Keo Mmomatla’s mom owns a guest house that oozes luxury from a distance in a North West village

Her creativity and marketing skills are what Mzansi fell in love with after watching the TikTok video

A proud daughter advertised her mom’s stunning shack guesthouse in Setlagole, North West. The home’s exterior captured the attention of Mzansi, who had never seen a mkhukhu guesthouse before.

Social media praised the beautiful accommodation and said they would definitely book a stay.

SA praises R500 mkhukhu guest house in North West

A hardworking woman went from being a shop owner to owning a beautiful getaway estate in the North West. Keo shared her mom’s business on TikTok, which received good reviews after watching a marketing clip.

The lady owns a guesthouse in a village, Setlagole Farm Guest House. The house/ yard has multiple rooms, but a shack stood out.

They call it the Mkhukhu Guest House which resembles a luxurious hotel room inside. The accommodation has:

Double bed

TV

Tea station

Fan heater

Bathroom with shower

Dining area

The entrepreneur has rooms available starting at R500 a night. The entire property has a tranquil and welcoming atmosphere, with animal statues reflecting rich African culture.

Keo posted the clip on TikTok with the caption:

“Her passion vs hobby, I am proud of her.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s stunning mkhukhu guesthouse

Social media users loved the creativity and beauty of the home. They shared sweet messages in the comments:

@thabie527Nkatli wants a shack too:

"I'm thinking of getting mkhukhu for myself, this is beautiful."

@Basadi Bontsi knew the entrepreneur:

"I know this woman by seeing her she is a hardworker i use to buy from her shop when passing at Setlagole."

@KgomotsoModix shared:

"My mother in-law was there for 2 days around May, yooooh she couldn't stop talking about the place ba boa..."

@philani saw himself chilling in the mkhukhu:

"Hayi, this one i would book for a weekend it's beautiful."

Man shows off mkhukhu, South Africans love it

Briefly News also reported that a man showed off his mkhukhu with a neat yard and a nicely made bed on Facebook. The gentleman's living space was humble, and he was proud of it despite not having a lot.

The online community reacted to the post, with many applauding the guy for having pride in his place.

