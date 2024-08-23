A woman on TikTok shared a video that showcased her unusual home design that threw SA off after watching the clip

Mzansi was bamboozled by the foreign scenery and roasted the woman’s living room in a thread of over 3K comments

The woman kept on defending her design and tackled every mean comment thrown her way

A lady on TikTok shared a clip that exposed her rare home design. Mzansi is unfamiliar with the sunken living room that the woman chose for her home.

Mzansi was baffled by a Tsonga lady's rare home design. Image: @rtine24

Instead of drawing inspiration from the design, Mzansi roasted the woman for her foreign home design.

Mzansi bamboozled by lady’s sunken living room

People have different for different things. While you might prefer a chocolate cake, the next person might prefer vanilla cake.

A Tsonga TikTok lady shared a clip showcasing her home decor and design taste. The scenery of her rare living room raised eyebrows on the internet.

The woman opted for a sunken living room, which many people were put off by after watching the video. The area looks like a lounge suite placed in a waterless pool.

The lady posted her video with the caption:

“Vari Betty u pregnant.”

Watch the clip below:

Mzansi reacts to woman’s sunken living room on TikTok

Social media users were outraged by the Tsonga lady’s home design that they created a thread of 3036 comments ridiculing her choices:

@snazocoffeebean let her imagination run wild:

"If they leave the tap on by mistake its chai."

@BigBoy in Town wondered:

"During family meeting you address from the stage."

@🤍realised:

"She’s fighting for her life in the comments."

@Ziyanda Shabangu schooled Mzansi:

"It’s called a sunken living room. I see the vision but…"

@Angel🦄🌻was floored:

"I love how she's defending her home, but it's not helping."

@Her pointed out:

"Whose ideas was this coz wow ngeke load shedding at this house is dangerous?"

