“Keep Showing Up”: Mzansi Motivates Young Hun After Experiencing Post-Exercise Pain
- A fitness bunny suffered pain in her legs after a day at the gym doing squats
- The babe took a video while experiencing excruciating pain in the shower
- Social media users were quick to advise the hun on ways to heal her painful legs others motivated her to continue
A young babe trying to chase her summer body and stay fit shared a video in pain, suffering from leg spasms.
The content creator under the TikTok user handle @sesame_makgau shared a video taken while in the gym doing squats before sharing the painful moment that followed afterwards.
Stretch before an exercise
Sports and medical experts advise stretching before training to prepare the body for the pain associated with training and to avoid sore muscles afterwards.
Watch the video below:
Reasons for pain associated with squats
The pain experienced by the woman can be associated with a few things, according to cardiologist Dr William Morris of Medical News Today, a medical information hub for experts.
Some reasons may be squatting incorrectly, spraining a knee or underlying medical-related issues. The information hub suggests that active people properly warm up their bodies before training
The lady receives advice
The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who understood the pain the lady was going through.
User @danielladodoo said:
"Girl, I’m going through the same right now 😂😁"
User @itsmasindi
"Dynamic stretches before, static stretches after... then a cold shower."
User @.aeeishamusa added:
"If you consistently continue doing squats at least on a daily basis, the pain becomes less until you don’t feel pain anymore… speaking from personal experience ❤️"
User @veesono4 advised pairing stretches with vitamins, commenting:
"You must get slow magnesium and remember to stretch before and after workout. The slow mag improves recovery after physical exercise."
User @faithbongie felt the TikTokker's pain commenting:
"Yoh, that form is breaking my heart, don’t lock your knees like that😩"
Kasi baddie trains like a pro
In another article by Briefly News, a township babe proved that one doesn't need fancy gym equipment to achieve a beautiful gym body.
The young hun works out in her kasi lifting weights while walking up and down her street. Her video attracted a lot of compliments from social media users who loved her drive and attitude.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Editor) Bongiwe Mati is an experienced reporter currently working under the Human Interest desk at Briefly News since (Aug 2024). Prior to joining the Briefly team, she worked for a campus newspaper at the University of the Western Cape (2005) before joining the Marketing and Sales department at Leadership Magazine, Cape Media (2007-2009). She later joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant (2023-2024), writing for digital and print magazines under current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. She can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za