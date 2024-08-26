A fitness bunny suffered pain in her legs after a day at the gym doing squats

The babe took a video while experiencing excruciating pain in the shower

Social media users were quick to advise the hun on ways to heal her painful legs others motivated her to continue

A training session left Mzansi's gym-loving babe in pain after a day of squats and lunges. Image:@sesame_makgau

Source: TikTok

A young babe trying to chase her summer body and stay fit shared a video in pain, suffering from leg spasms.

The content creator under the TikTok user handle @sesame_makgau shared a video taken while in the gym doing squats before sharing the painful moment that followed afterwards.

Stretch before an exercise

Sports and medical experts advise stretching before training to prepare the body for the pain associated with training and to avoid sore muscles afterwards.

Watch the video below:

Reasons for pain associated with squats

The pain experienced by the woman can be associated with a few things, according to cardiologist Dr William Morris of Medical News Today, a medical information hub for experts.

Some reasons may be squatting incorrectly, spraining a knee or underlying medical-related issues. The information hub suggests that active people properly warm up their bodies before training

The lady receives advice

The post attracted a lot of comments from social media users who understood the pain the lady was going through.

User @danielladodoo said:

"Girl, I’m going through the same right now 😂😁"

User @itsmasindi

"Dynamic stretches before, static stretches after... then a cold shower."

User @.aeeishamusa added:

"If you consistently continue doing squats at least on a daily basis, the pain becomes less until you don’t feel pain anymore… speaking from personal experience ❤️"

User @veesono4 advised pairing stretches with vitamins, commenting:

"You must get slow magnesium and remember to stretch before and after workout. The slow mag improves recovery after physical exercise."

User @faithbongie felt the TikTokker's pain commenting:

"Yoh, that form is breaking my heart, don’t lock your knees like that😩"

Kasi baddie trains like a pro

