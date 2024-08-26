A mom recorded a snake after spotting it on the roof of the house and the video attracted a lot of comments from social media users

The baby's reaction while the mom filmed the snake left many people amused

Social media users assured the mom that she and the baby had nothing to worry about

A mom remained calm after spotting a snake on the ceiling while with her baby. Image: @nbalztimmy0

A TikTok video of @mbalztimmy0 looking at a green snake hanging on the roof of her home made it to the internet, receiving many comments from social media users who assured her they were safe.

While many of us would panic when seeing a snake inside the house, @mbalztimmy0 did not sound worried.

Baby reacts to seeing the snake

In the video, @mbalztimmy's daughter kept shouting:

"Hayibo!"

The amused mom just laughed and continued recording the video.

The snake is harmless

After watching the video, many social media users took to the comment section to assure the lady that she and the baby were not in danger.

User @bongahngunelihle shared a humourous comment:

"At least wena isizifikele anikweleti muntu senizoba rishi 😂😂😂 (At least yours came on its own, you don't owe anyone for it. You're now about to be rich.)"

User @stheh@mobile bar was also familiar with snake visits, detailing:

"Every after 2 months comes back in my room yesterday beyikhona futhi angishayi ilala lana endlini ngizumeka ngezwa lutho ebsuku kodwa I'm still broke 😩 (It was here, I don't hit it, I sleep while here. I am still broke though.)"

User @pinkiepearl1 assured the TikTokker of her safety, adding:

"Inhlanhla yakho izizele nqo... for sure ngeke ihluphe ke le ayinabungozi. (Your luck came directly to you, this one won't bother you it's not dangerous)."

Use @mcebo did not believe the snake was harmless, commenting:

"Ngingashitsha indluu yokulalaa😂😂 (I'd burn my bedroom)."

User @mavava6521 came through with a joke:

"Uhleli No Mawezingane Zami Lapho Kwi Roof Yakho 😂 (You're sitting with the mother of my kids in your roof.)"

User @owen_mathan hilariously said:

"I would burn the house ngiyohlala kwa hulumeni😭 (and go live with our government)."

Source: Briefly News