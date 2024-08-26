Boni is back with another fascinating paycheque that rocked Mzansi’s brains with the long numbers

The lady unveiled the Candidate Mechanic Engineer salary, which is a standard R37.4K before deductions

Social media users were amazed by how South African engineers were well off even during an economically embarrassing season

Boni, a woman who enjoys uncovering the paycheques of extraordinary South African professions, has hit Mzansi again with a Candidate Mechanical Engineer’s beefy salary.

The lady has been exploring the engineering industry like a tourist, supplying Mzansi with paycheque after paycheque.

SA lady causes chest pains with R37K Candidate Mechanic Engineer salary

Engineers have been causing major chest pains on social media over the past couple of months, thanks to Boni, who enjoys uncovering the paycheques of extraordinary South African professions. In her recent clip, the salary enthusiast hit Mzansi with a beefy Candidate Mechanical Engineer payslip.

As always, the numbers boggled Mzansi as they studied the fascinating piece of paper beyond the boundary of a screen. Boni unveiled that, on average, a Candidate Mechanic Engineer makes about R37K.

Boni gasped at the engineers’ success:

“Engineers are not playing with us in 2024. We’re left traumatised.”

The beefy amount stunned Mzansi. Boni shared the clip on her TikTok with the caption:

“Candidate Mechanical Engineer salary.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Candidate Mechanical Engineer salary

Social media users were amazed by how South African engineers are well off:

@Awesome Mo was amazed:

"That’s good! Most graduates get around 20k."

@Mawethu Mafuna shared that:

"For a Candidacy, this is good. It shows the company trains to keep the candidates."

@Mpho and Phumi vouched for the company:

"I know this company. Always paid their candidate engineers well."

@Mfanelo Nkuna needed some assistance:

"Where are these guys getting the jobs, been applying with no luck?"

