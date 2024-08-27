A group of University of Cape Town students shared with someone what they were listening to

The artists in the playlists included Chappell Roan, Lorde, Gwen Stefani and JoJo Siwa, to name a few

While some people on the internet loved the song choices, others were left scratching their heads in confusion

People listen to different music genres because they reflect their tastes and individuality. However, when University of Cape Town students shared their song choices, opinions were divided online.

What are you listening to?

Her Campus UCT, the tertiary institution's online magazine part of a "global community for women creatives," shared on its TikTok account (@hercampusuct) the second part of asking students what they were listening to.

Catching a few students walking around the area outside Sarah Baartman Hall, the interviewer found people were listening to the following songs:

Good Luck, Babe by Chappell Roan

by Chappell Roan Dirty Mouth by Alice Phoebe Lou

by Alice Phoebe Lou Supercut by Lorde

by Lorde RELIeVER by Len

by Len What You Waiting For? by Gwen Stefani

by Gwen Stefani Coffee by Chappell Roan

by Chappell Roan Karma by JoJo Siwa

Song choices split SA

While some social media users thought the songs were good, others raised their brows at the choices.

@wafflesbaby_ jokingly wrote in the comment section:

"They are all listening to FIFA songs."

A confused @mazibuko.njabulo said:

"What happened to amapiano? CPT is a country of its own, yoh."

A Lorde fan said to the fandom:

"Supercut stans rise!"

@welcome.jiyana said to people online:

"UCT students listen to great music. Alternative and indie folk? Love to see it."

@mpdg_jo, who loved the song choices, commented:

"This music taste is next level."

An upset @bassiemok wrote:

"I’m judging the one listening to JoJo Siwa."

@kortz.exclusive4 shared with the online community:

"Looks like I'm applying to UCT to show you guys real music."

