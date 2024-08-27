“What Happened to Amapiano?”: SA Has Divided Responses Over UCT Students’ Song Choices
- A group of University of Cape Town students shared with someone what they were listening to
- The artists in the playlists included Chappell Roan, Lorde, Gwen Stefani and JoJo Siwa, to name a few
- While some people on the internet loved the song choices, others were left scratching their heads in confusion
People listen to different music genres because they reflect their tastes and individuality. However, when University of Cape Town students shared their song choices, opinions were divided online.
What are you listening to?
Her Campus UCT, the tertiary institution's online magazine part of a "global community for women creatives," shared on its TikTok account (@hercampusuct) the second part of asking students what they were listening to.
Catching a few students walking around the area outside Sarah Baartman Hall, the interviewer found people were listening to the following songs:
- Good Luck, Babe by Chappell Roan
- Dirty Mouth by Alice Phoebe Lou
- Supercut by Lorde
- RELIeVER by Len
- What You Waiting For? by Gwen Stefani
- Coffee by Chappell Roan
- Karma by JoJo Siwa
Watch the video below:
Song choices split SA
While some social media users thought the songs were good, others raised their brows at the choices.
@wafflesbaby_ jokingly wrote in the comment section:
"They are all listening to FIFA songs."
A confused @mazibuko.njabulo said:
"What happened to amapiano? CPT is a country of its own, yoh."
A Lorde fan said to the fandom:
"Supercut stans rise!"
@welcome.jiyana said to people online:
"UCT students listen to great music. Alternative and indie folk? Love to see it."
@mpdg_jo, who loved the song choices, commented:
"This music taste is next level."
An upset @bassiemok wrote:
"I’m judging the one listening to JoJo Siwa."
@kortz.exclusive4 shared with the online community:
"Looks like I'm applying to UCT to show you guys real music."
Stellies students sing during lecture
In other musical news, Briefly News reported about a Stellenbosch University student who sang We Are Young by Fun and Janelle Monae and received support from his classmates.
Some online community members found the clip entertaining, while others were envious of the fun.
