A patisserie and cake decorator showed people how she made a cake that looked like KFC's barrel of chicken

After gifting the dessert to them, the woman received two milkshakes from the chicken restaurant

A few social media users were not impressed that the woman only received two milkshakes for the cake

A woman made a KFC-themed cake and got two milkshakes in return. Images: @cremedelapatisserie

Source: TikTok

For some people, KFC is beloved for its signature fried chicken, so expressing appreciation for something you love is not unusual. To give back to those in her area, a local baker created a KFC-themed cake for the restaurant workers and got a sweet treat in return, leaving a sour taste in people's mouths.

One cake, two milkshakes

A local patisserie and cake decorator took to her TikTok account (@cremedelapatisserie) to show people the incredible cake she made. The layered dessert mimicked KFC's iconic red chicken barrel. However, she bought 10 chicken wings and placed them on the cake.

The woman noted that she was giving back to the community and gifting the cake to the store's employees.

After giving the cake to the manager, the video cuts to the cake expert telling online users that the franchise gave her two milkshakes, one of which she gave to the person behind the camera.

Watch the video below:

KFC's gift to woman disappoints Mzansi

While some social media users admired the woman's talent, others shared their frustrations with KFC only giving the woman two drinks to thank her.

@kayy.y20, less than impressed, said:

"A whole bucket for milkshakes."

@graduate_rifumu shared their request to KFC:

"Please send her at least a R500 KFC voucher."

@glorysitoe0 tagged the chicken shop and wrote:

"Yoh, I'm so disappointed at KFC South Africa. Only milkshakes?"

@black_woman015 said to the woman:

"Your hands are blessed."

@asemahle_sehseh added in the comments:

"Rather give her all my R2 donations. I'm sure it's much more than the milkshake."

@nelsieaph reminded people online:

"She said she is gifting them, not trading in her cake."

Baker's realistic veggie-inspired cakes wow SA

In another story, Briefly News reported about a talented baker who created a buzz online after her veggie-themed cakes looked astonishingly real.

With flour and icing as her tools, the woman's cakes challenged the boundaries of what was possible in the baking world.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News