“Gifting Me Is So Easy”: Hun Hilariously Names Few Things One Could Gift Her, Netizens in Stitches
People

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A funny woman said she is not a complicated person to be gifted because she wants simple things
  • The stuff that the lady wanted hilariously ranged from cement, bricks, chickens, goats to cows
  • The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman hilariously funny

A funny woman said she wanted to be gifted with boring things like cows and bricks.
A woman hilariously said she wanted gifts like cows and bricks. Images: @official_asandaz
A funny woman took to her TikTok account and shared what a person could gift her. She left the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Asanda Mageba (@mazulu___), the woman said she is a pretty easygoing person when it comes to gifts, she doesn't require a lot - lol.

The lady said all she wants to be gifted with are things like chickens, cows, bricks, cement, goats etc. If speaking about securing the future was a person, this lady would be the one.

"Gifting me is so easy. I like boring things, like cement, bricks, cows, goats etc."

Woman says she wants gifts like cows and cement

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens agree with the woman

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users finding her funny. Some liked her way of thinking.

@Snelisiwe Baleni commented:

"24 month commercial lease agreement, that’s all I need, nothing to hectic 😭."

@Mandy Ngubane said:

"Even your attire says it all ♥️."

@Hellen Makibi expressed:

"Land, horses, peacocks, boring things."

@Lily could relate:

"Mina nawe same whatsapp group 😭 just get me a land, smol smol things kanje 😭."

@Jeanette_sews agreed:

"We are not complicated at all mommy 😂."

@MaMenziwa_k was entertained:

"I found my people 😂😂."

@Mbalimkhonza_ wrote:

"Like building me schools and stuff nothing hectic."

@Top10 commented:

"SMOL SMOL things make me happy nkosi yami😅 a mere gift card from any hardware bandla HAPPY nje bakithi."

@Bhungane Omkhulu 🔗 shared:

"You can send 😔."

@Molly🫀 said:

"Even a small gift card for 10 bricks is fine, some hay. Small jojo tank 🥺🥺❤️."

Little boy hilariously bonds with a cow

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video that showed an unlikely friendship between a boy and a cow.

The video posted on TikTok by @lethabomogol shows the little boy sitting on the veranda with a giant cow beside him as he hugs and giggles with the mammal, who appears to enjoy bonding with him, too.

