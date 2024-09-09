A funny woman said she is not a complicated person to be gifted because she wants simple things

The stuff that the lady wanted hilariously ranged from cement, bricks, chickens, goats to cows

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman hilariously funny

A woman hilariously said she wanted gifts like cows and bricks. Images: @official_asandaz

A funny woman took to her TikTok account and shared what a person could gift her. She left the internet in laughter.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Asanda Mageba (@mazulu___), the woman said she is a pretty easygoing person when it comes to gifts, she doesn't require a lot - lol.

The lady said all she wants to be gifted with are things like chickens, cows, bricks, cement, goats etc. If speaking about securing the future was a person, this lady would be the one.

"Gifting me is so easy. I like boring things, like cement, bricks, cows, goats etc."

Woman says she wants gifts like cows and cement

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

Netizens agree with the woman

The video gained over 500k views, with many online users finding her funny. Some liked her way of thinking.

@Snelisiwe Baleni commented:

"24 month commercial lease agreement, that’s all I need, nothing to hectic 😭."

@Mandy Ngubane said:

"Even your attire says it all ♥️."

@Hellen Makibi expressed:

"Land, horses, peacocks, boring things."

@Lily could relate:

"Mina nawe same whatsapp group 😭 just get me a land, smol smol things kanje 😭."

@Jeanette_sews agreed:

"We are not complicated at all mommy 😂."

@MaMenziwa_k was entertained:

"I found my people 😂😂."

@Mbalimkhonza_ wrote:

"Like building me schools and stuff nothing hectic."

@Top10 commented:

"SMOL SMOL things make me happy nkosi yami😅 a mere gift card from any hardware bandla HAPPY nje bakithi."

@Bhungane Omkhulu 🔗 shared:

"You can send 😔."

@Molly🫀 said:

"Even a small gift card for 10 bricks is fine, some hay. Small jojo tank 🥺🥺❤️."

Little boy hilariously bonds with a cow

In another story, Briefly News reported about a video that showed an unlikely friendship between a boy and a cow.

The video posted on TikTok by @lethabomogol shows the little boy sitting on the veranda with a giant cow beside him as he hugs and giggles with the mammal, who appears to enjoy bonding with him, too.

