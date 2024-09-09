“Gifting Me Is So Easy”: Hun Hilariously Names Few Things One Could Gift Her, Netizens in Stitches
- A funny woman said she is not a complicated person to be gifted because she wants simple things
- The stuff that the lady wanted hilariously ranged from cement, bricks, chickens, goats to cows
- The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the woman hilariously funny
A funny woman took to her TikTok account and shared what a person could gift her. She left the internet in laughter.
In a TikTok video uploaded by Asanda Mageba (@mazulu___), the woman said she is a pretty easygoing person when it comes to gifts, she doesn't require a lot - lol.
The lady said all she wants to be gifted with are things like chickens, cows, bricks, cement, goats etc. If speaking about securing the future was a person, this lady would be the one.
"Gifting me is so easy. I like boring things, like cement, bricks, cows, goats etc."
Woman says she wants gifts like cows and cement
Watch the funny TikTok video below:
Netizens agree with the woman
The video gained over 500k views, with many online users finding her funny. Some liked her way of thinking.
@Snelisiwe Baleni commented:
"24 month commercial lease agreement, that’s all I need, nothing to hectic 😭."
@Mandy Ngubane said:
"Even your attire says it all ♥️."
@Hellen Makibi expressed:
"Land, horses, peacocks, boring things."
@Lily could relate:
"Mina nawe same whatsapp group 😭 just get me a land, smol smol things kanje 😭."
@Jeanette_sews agreed:
"We are not complicated at all mommy 😂."
@MaMenziwa_k was entertained:
"I found my people 😂😂."
@Mbalimkhonza_ wrote:
"Like building me schools and stuff nothing hectic."
@Top10 commented:
"SMOL SMOL things make me happy nkosi yami😅 a mere gift card from any hardware bandla HAPPY nje bakithi."
@Bhungane Omkhulu 🔗 shared:
"You can send 😔."
@Molly🫀 said:
"Even a small gift card for 10 bricks is fine, some hay. Small jojo tank 🥺🥺❤️."
Little boy hilariously bonds with a cow
In another story, Briefly News reported about a video that showed an unlikely friendship between a boy and a cow.
The video posted on TikTok by @lethabomogol shows the little boy sitting on the veranda with a giant cow beside him as he hugs and giggles with the mammal, who appears to enjoy bonding with him, too.
