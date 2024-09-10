A content creator babe plugged ladies with a product that removes menstrual stains from underwear and clothes

The post received a lot of comments from people who knew the product and some who were seeing it for the first time

Many women in the comment section, however, advised hydrogen peroxide, which not only works well but is cheaper too

There is no better feeling than finding a solution to a persisting problem that you have had for a long time.

A social media user under the TikTok handle @s.ineva found a product at Checkers that removes menstrual stains and shared it with her followers.

The stain removal product price is questioned

In the video, the TikTokker shared that she was walking past Checkers when she saw the product.

She further detailed that growing up, she was advised to use cold water to remove a period stain from her undies.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps share a cheaper stain-removal option

While the post got a lot of views, likes and comments, the online community shared a less expensive way to remove the stains.

User @karen.m026 shared her plug:

"Hydrogen peroxide is a fraction of the price and works wonders. Hospitals use that for sheets."

User @mammaht74 advised:

"Just use hydrogen peroxide. Much cheaper. Probably main ingredient in that...."

User @doiknowyou_222 was among those who were willing to try the product:

"Girl, let me try it cause I just throw my underwear away if it’s stained 😭."

User @kele_tsoo gave a review on the product, commenting:

It does work, I've been using it from last year, literally the best."

User @raj_moodley spoke highly of the brand, detailing:

"The Kindness company has so many brilliant products."

User @jessicawilliams809 felt happy, commenting:

"I never knew this existed🤯 will definitely try it. thank you for this."

