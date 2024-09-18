Viral Clip Shows Push Button Turning Toilet Into Disco, Lit Scenes Impress
- A video is challenging how people imagine their bathrooms and is going down well for its colourful showcasing
- The mind-blowing concept recently made the rounds on social media courtesy of the @PicturesFoIder X page
- Online users who were struck by the spectacular display gathered in the comments section to share their surprise
Technology and fantasy seem to be more intertwined as the world rapidly advances.
Another viral video supporting this notion has surfaced, and it speaks volumes about how, when stretched, the imagination can enter unchartered territory.
Push button turns toilet into disco
The @PicturesFoIder X page posted a viral clip showing an ordinary toilet turning into a funky disco at the push of a button.
The caption read:
"Woman finds the coolest public restroom ever."
What a private toilet moment that makes for.
The 39-second clip starts with a woman filming the inside of a toilet, panning from the wall-to-wall mirror to a sign above the sink with an animated notice.
"Do not push this red button," it read, with a picture of a smiling, winking frog below. Curiously, the woman ignores the warning and pushes it anyway.
This sets off a colourful kaleidoscope against the backdrop of the disco-esque song, The Immeasurable Power of Disinterest In the Non-Existent Fame of an Unknown Secondary Character by Alterum Victoria.
Netizens marvel at colourful scenes
The colourful scenes attracted nearly 200,000 views in the four hours since the clip was published.
Briefly News looks through the scintillating commentary.
@Globalstats11 wrote:
"IDK, but I actually want bathrooms to be like this."
@wwwcryptocom said:
"I would push this every time someone is on the toilet."
@schuld_eth added:
"Imagine taking a sh*t, and this starts happening."
Genius wows TikTok with his robot invention
In related news, Briefly News reported that a local inventor amazed his social media followers with his ingenious invention.
The TikTok video showcased his lifting robot — made from recycled materials — demonstrating how the contraption worked.
He brought the small-wheeled vehicle with a robotic arm to life using fence wires, plastic bottles, cardboard boxes, cables, and other recyclables.
