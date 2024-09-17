“Funny”: Robbers Hit the Gym in Bizarre Fitness Hoax, SA Looks Over the Shoulder
- A burglarising duo strolled off to the gym, sparking bizarre scenes, in a now-viral prank video online
- The clip, posted by X user @Am_Blujay, showed the two robbing onlookers of their sanity with their hilarity
- Mzansi's online community found the production similarly funny, laughing uncontrollably in the comments
Few things will leave you in complete hysterics, like a pair of career criminals — burglarising robbers, to be more specific, hitting the gym to train.
Only that these are pranksters pulling off an elaborate hoax that is enough to put the zap in shock for those witnessing the madness.
Robbers hit the gym in bizarre fitness hoax
An X user, @Am_Blujay, posted a video showing the duo robbing onlookers of their sanity.
The caption simply read:
"This will always be funny."
The 131-second clip captures two men in all-black trousers, sweaters, shoes, balaclavas, and gloves with bolt cutters walking into a gym.
Once inside, confusion reigns for the other gym goers as the men imitate the stunts, including snatching a lady's purse, usually reserved for actual thieves.
They also imitate breaking a padlock off a gate, ducking down at the sight of a police torch, and stealthily climbing a flight of stairs.
The madness morphs into cutting an imaginary bicycle chain and riding off, which he impractically rehearses on an exercise bike.
This leaves a section of the gym goers witnessing it gobsmacked while others laugh their heads off. The video has garnered over eight million views.
Hilarious scenes tickle funny bone
Additionally, it made for so much fun that it attracted 100,000 likes, 19000 bookmarks, and 16000 reposts.
Briefly News jumps into the hilarious replies.
@khandizwe_chris wrote:
"As someone in the gym, I'd make friends with them just to be safe."
@AgentChitsinde said:
"Man, where did you get this? Literally the best video of the day. Look at how people are so confused in that gym."
@Bigstan1477 added:
"As funny as this is, I’m definitely calling the police."
Easygoing husband savagely tricks wife
In other fun news, Briefly News reported that a prank-loving husband and wife had most married couples in hysterics with his gag on his unsuspecting missus.
It all came tumbling down from the roof for the lass once she opened the door to walk into their house.
