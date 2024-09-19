A lady flexed a bursary allowance over R40K in a TikTok video, and people were shocked by the hun's revelations

In the clip, she broke down how the bursary organisation distributes their funds to the student

People reacted to the stunner's footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

Many students aspire to be funded by an organisation for tertiary education, as this lightens their financial load.

A lady flexed a bursary allowance of over R40k in a TikTok video. Image: @lifereset_za

Hun unveils bursary allowance of over R40k in video

A woman who goes by the TikTok handle @lifereset_za is known for sharing people's payslips on her TikTok account.

The content creator unveiled the bursary allowance for a Bachelor of Laws student, which CareerWise funds. In the video, @lifereset_za, also known as Boni, showed off how much the student received from the organisation per semester.

For book allowance, the student received R15 600, 00, private accommodation allowances R32 000, 00, and meal allowances R18 250, 00, which amounts to a total of R65 850,00 as shown in the video. The content creator's revelation amazed many online users, and the clip clocked loads of views, thousands of likes, and comments.

SA gushes over CareerWise

Mzansi netizens flocked to the comments to ask about bursaries in their field of study, while others simply raved about the organisation.

Kealeboga Ditshabe shared:

"Was sponsored by career-wise for my final year forever grateful."

Nonkululo Pama said:

"Where is this bursary? I need it, Jesus."

Mbarlie Qatha Gatshe inquired:

"Are applications for next year open?"

Lebo expressed:

"Career-wise takes care of their scholars."

Mgabadel'omuhle commented

"Hey, trust me, they pay. My bursary is administrated by them."

SA interested after woman shows Eskom’s bursary allowance

Briefly News previously reported that some students are fortunate to have institutions supporting their education through bursaries or scholarships, lightening their financial load.

One particular individual even had Eskom covering the cost of their studies and more. Content creator Boni from Lifereset with Boni, who usually posts about people's payslips, uploaded a video on her TikTok account (@lifereset_za) showing a screenshot providing details about someone's Eskom bursary.

