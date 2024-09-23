A loving and fun teacher showed off her healthy relationship with her bubbly learners

The educator created TikTok videos with her pupils, making them enjoy her class and education as a whole

The online community reacted to the video, with many loving how the woman natures her relationship with her pupils

A bubbly teacher showed off her relationship with her pupils. Images: @carameldoll03

A video of school kids dancing to church songs has made rounds on social media, leaving netizens entertained.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @carameldoll03, the kids are seen in class with their full uniform. The teacher is sitting down while the kids dance around her table as if they are in a Zion church.

The educator and lover of TikTok said her kids were manifesting for spiritual marks because they focused on drama instead of studies, lol. The kids were enjoying the class and the TikTok videos their educator made them do.

Teacher shows off healthy relationship with her pupils

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens love the teacher-pupils relationship

The video gained over 360k views, with many online users finding the situation hilariously funny.

@misscheroo8 wrote:

"It's teachers like this that makes u think about going back to school, not during our era, those were van dammes and rambos, sometimes robots🤸🤌🤣🤣."

@D-Bongs commented:

"I like the relationship you have with your kids💃💃💃❤️."

@QueenTeky was entertained:

"Wow 🤣🤣education is suppose to be fun."

@S Sopitsho adored:

"I love this teacher 🥺I feel like I'm nothing without her😢."

@Sthandwa felt envious:

"😂😂😂😂😂 I wanna go back to school 😂😂."

@MamaFika said:

"You went for teacher because you love it, you remind me of the olden days Teachers who were passionate about teaching🥰🥰🥰 my mother was one of them, don't lose the momentum🥰."

Little boy leads morning school assembly

In another story, Briefly News reported about a little boy who adorably led a morning school assembly.

A young boy with good public speaking skills went viral because of how he conducted his school's morning assembly. A video posted by the TikTok handle @snr6361 showed that the boy had incredible leadership abilities. In the video, the boy stood boldly before his fellow pupils, who were all smartly dressed in their school uniforms.

