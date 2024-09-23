A young lady plugged Mzansi with a product for edges in a TikTok video making rounds online

The stunner unveiled the product along with the results as she showed off the before and after, and peeps loved it

Social media users reacted to the babe's clip as they flooded the comments expressing their thoughts

A young woman raved about the product she used for hairline growth, and boy peeps went wild in the comments.

A lady showed off a product for hairline growth in a TikTok video. Image: @lwandi_fitaunt.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off hairline product for edges

The stunner shared that she had been struggling with her hairline and showed off the lack of hair around that area. The TikTok user @lwandi_fitaunt expressed that after trying many products, she decided to give Minoxidil a chance and Derma rolling, which did wonders for the hun.

@lwandi_fitaunt unveiled how she used the product and showed off the results after applying the product for 70 days.

Take a look at the babe's hairline growth in the video below:

People are in awe of the hun's hair growth

The online community was impressed by the stunner's hairline growth. They flooded the comments section, gushing over the babe's hair while others inquired about more information.

Olly said:

"You’re the one person I’ve seen who uses it, and their hairline didn’t grow on their eyebrows it looks good."

Kuhleeeee asked:

"Do you apply before going to bed or during the day? I have already ordered mine."

To which the woman responded by saying:

"I apply in the morning."

Amogelang Makola commented:

"You are giving me hope."

Sesi Aki inquired:

"I don’t have hairline problems, but my hair grows very slowly. Can this be used to speed up hair growth?"

The babe simply reacted by saying:

"Yep."

SA woman plugs SA with hairline growth product

Briefly News previously reported that one babe in Mzansi flexed a product she uses for her hairline, and boy peeps were amazed by the results.

The stunner shared her hairline journey on TikTok, detailing how she lost hair in front of her head in April 2024. @thee_queen_nala showcased how it went from bad to worse in the following months until she came across a helpful product, all thanks to TikTok, which hooked her up and helped her recover her hairline.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News