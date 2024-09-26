A young lady on TikTok fired shots at baddies for living a disorganised lifestyle behind closed doors

Thato Pheeha called out the girls for being untidy and only caring about their physical appearance while living in a dirty environment

Social media users agreed with Pheeha and discussed the topic further in the comments section

A woman on TikTok could not hold back and bashed baddies for pushing a facade on social media while living a double life.

South Africans agreed that baddies are living a dirty double life. Image: @thato_pheeha

Source: TikTok

Thato Peeha exposed the glamorous girls for embracing untidiness behind closed doors.

Lady on TikTok bashes baddie lifestyle beyond the glamour

Baddies have always been around in every era. They are the women who appear trendy, always put together, have their hair and nails done, and have high standards that shoot beyond the clouds.

In this era, baddies wear heavy makeup, their Shein and Temu carts are uncleared, and their bodies are fully displayed on Instagram. Thato Pheeha, a ticking time bomb, could not hold back and bashed the baddie culture.

Pheeha shared that the girls were pushing a facade and that they live a much shadier lifestyle behind closed doors:

“Most baddies I’ve met are the most untidy people, most unhygienic people I’ve met. They’ll be using the toilet and not washing their hands. They’ll be leaving the bathroom with water everywhere.

They’ll be leaving underwear flying on the ceiling and cockroaches in their room. Those people just look presentable when they step out: nails done, hair done. They look clean, but when you enter their living space, oh no, take care of yourself.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to baddie double life

Social media users agreed with Thato and commented:

@KoolkidWezzy shared the reason for the untidiness:

"You know that they are always in a hurry."

@A. is always surrounded by baddies:

"They show us flames here at res."

@Bemvelo💕highlighted:

"Even bathing is difficult."

@Thee_KamogeloPrecious shared:

"I just saw a video of a baddie wearing a frontal on top of uncombed hair…that had blanket stuff on it."

Source: Briefly News