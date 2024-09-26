“I Love Our Country”: Internet Gushes as Woman Shows Video of Safari Tour Guides

A young woman shared a video showing her safari tour guides participating in a TikTok trend

The 'This is Africa' trend sees people from across the continent jamming to the song Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)

Many social media users in the comment section loved that the woman showed South Africa's Rainbow Nation

Many people are joining the viral 'This is Africa' TikTok trend, sharing videos highlighting the vibrant culture and people across Africa. In one video, a young woman on safari introduced app users to two South African tour guides, who quickly became fan favourites.

'This is Africa' TikTok trend

Using the handle @rach_elliottttttt_, TikTok user Rach uploaded a video participating in the app's latest trend while visiting Thanda Private Game Reserve in the uMkhanyakude District Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal.

The trend is based on Shakira and Freshlyground's 2010 FIFA World Cup theme song, Waka Waka (This Time for Africa), which sees many Africans proudly taking centre stage.

In Rach's video, she welcomes two tour guides in front of the camera. The gentlemen dance to the song, showing social media users why South Africa is known as the Rainbow Nation.

"The best place to be," wrote the young lady in her caption.

Watch the video below:

Internet users love the tour guides

The TikTok trend had people heading to Rach's comment section. With other content creators using the sound, many app users found fault with white people participating in the challenge, not knowing Africans come in different shades.

However, social media users loved the diversity shown in Rach's video.

@luv.kego told the online community:

"I love this one. There's a balance."

An excited @palesa_dla wrote:

"Yes! Someone who finally gets it. This is Africa!"

@mii_inna shared in the comment section:

"This is a proper representation of who we are."

@nikitafortmann02 said to Rach:

"Omg, they were my guides when I went too. They're the absolute best."

@nadeemborch shared with the online community:

"I love our country."

