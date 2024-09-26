A young lady tried doing the trending solo date but she was not successful because she likes to talk

The woman packed the food and drink she bought and headed home after she felt lonely

The online community reacted to the video, with many finding the situation hilariously funny

A woman took to her TikTok account and shared how her solo date went wrong. Netizens reacted with laughter.

In a video uploaded by @itumeleng_sehlangu, she can be seen at an upscale restaurant in the evening. The young lady was trying what most people seem to be doing nowadays - a solo date.

It turned out that she was not one of the people who enjoyed being alone at a restaurant. She is a person who likes to converse. She ended up packing the food and drink she bought and headed home.

"Solo date gone wrong. I tried and I talk too much alone."

Young lady says solo dates are not for her

Netizens share their thoughts on solo dates

The video gained over 40k views, with many online users finding the video hilariously funny.

@Lesedi Motlana🇿🇦 encouraged:

"Solo dates are fun try it again 😂."

@nicholastesla123 wrote:

"Solo dates aren’t for everyone they are for people like me already awkward so I make it more awkward. I love being alone my cousins and friends call me a physco."

@lekau987 was entertained:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 At least someone is honest about solo dates."

@khwezi commented:

"It takes time one day you'll be like me and go to clubs by yourself 😂."

@luu said:

"I honestly prefer going for a solo date if I have schoolwork to keep me busy but fela le fela lmao solo dates can miss me 😂."

Woman made uncomfortable by stranger on her solo date

